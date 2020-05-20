Get paid to watch Father Ted

05/20/2020

The website Meanwhile in Ireland are giving one lucky person the chance to get paid for watching Father Ted.

They are looking for someone to watch and critique every episode of the classic Irish comedy for their ultimate

Father Ted guide, ranking each episode from best to worst.

Writing experience is not necessary and neither is any reviewing experience.

You can do it from anywhere in the world and for a competitive rate of pay.

