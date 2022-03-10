Harlesden man to run 10k for Limerick’s Milford Centre

10/03/2022

A Harlesden- Irish man is running 10k for a Limerick-based hospice.

Gary Crowley, whose father came from Cappamore in Co. Limerick, is raising funds for Milford Hospice which serves Limerick, Tipperary and Clare by running in the Milford Hospice’s annual 10k run.

He will also do it this Sunday, the day of his late father’s 24th anniversary.

While he hoped to run the race in Limerick, he will do it virtually instead.

Gary told The Irish World it means a lot to do something for Milford Hospice: “Their standards are second to none.

“They do palliative care, end of life care.

“We’ve seen firsthand.

“To keep that care up, Milford has to do some fundraising throughout the year with various different things.

“One thing they do every year is the Milford 10K run which I’m taking part in.

“I was meant to be doing the run in Limerick myself but my mum is not too well so I’m going to be doing it virtually.”

A committee member of Harlesden Irish Club, Gary has already raised €1,200 for the hospice, going above and beyond his initial target of €500.

“It’s fantastic. I’m a committee member of St Thomas’ Social Club in Harlesden and they’ve been fantastic and so have my colleagues at Network Rail.

“It’s been friends and family really.

“I’ve got about €1300 euro at the moment and more to come this week as well.

“That’s what it’s all about.

“It’s a brilliant thing to do.

“It means a lot because I know the care they provide is second to none.

“There’s nothing like it in the area. To keep that going, to raise a few bob, for me to contribute means a lot.

“They’re fundraising all year round. It’s not just the 10k, they do all sorts of things.”

This Sunday 13 March at 12noon, the same time as the race is run in Limerick, Gary will run 10k by taking a route around the streets of North West London from Harleden, up the north circular road to Neasden, Stonebridge before finishing off in Roundwood Park.

He hopes to complete the 10k in little over an hour.

“It’s not really the time for me, it’s more the getting around and raising money.

“I’ve been training for it for a couple of months now.

“I’m really happy, the training’s going really well.

“I haven’t run for years. I had a bit of an accident at work a couple of years back.

“Now I’ve got the confidence back.”

Gary had done very little running since his school days but he was inspired when he saw his friend Padraig Mullins, part of the Irish ultra marathon team, race.

“I was in Dublin actually with my cousin and one of my friends ran in an ultra marathon there.

“He did a 100k run. It was unbelievable.

“I said, ‘You know what? I have to get my act together, do a bit of exercise’. That triggered it off.

I said, ‘You know what? If he can do that…

“I started training back in August there and then the Milford came up and I said I would go for it.

“I’m not doing it for competing or anything like that. I’m just happy to raise a few bob for the Milford because it’s quite close to our hearts and it’s my dad, William Crowley’s anniversary on Sunday as well. He’ll be 24 years gone so it’s quite a special day.

“I’ll dedicate the run to him.

“It’s just a complete coincidence with the date.

“It’s just the way it’s come about.”

You can donate to Gary’s appeal by clicking here.

You can also donate directly to the hospice by clicking here.