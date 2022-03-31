Harlesden man runs 10k for Limerick’s Milford Centre

31/03/2022

A Harlesden- Irish man ran 10k for a Limerick-based hospice.

Gary Crowley, whose father came from Cappamore in Co. Limerick, ran an annual 10k run to raise funds for Milford Hospice which serves Limerick, Tipperary and Clare.

While he hoped to run the race in Limerick, he did it virtually instead.

On Sunday 13 March at 12noon, the same time as the race was run in Limerick, Gary ran 10k by taking a route around the streets of North West London from Harleden, up the north circular road to Neasden, Stonebridge before finishing off in Roundwood Park.

A committee member of Harlesden Irish Club, Gary has raised €2,100+ for the hospice, going above and beyond his initial target of €500.

Gary was met at the finish line by 30+ friends and family.

Gary came in the top 20 of almost 2,000 participants finishing in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

Gary told The Irish World: “It went really well.

“I had some friends and family down by the finishing line down in Roundwood Park. It was nice.

“I’ve got the race results in now and I’m 15th. That’s not bad, 1875 took part.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“I actually thought I would be down around 200 or maybe even more.”

Gary told The Irish World beforehand that it meant a lot to do something for Milford Hospice: “Their standards are second to none.

“They do palliative care, end of life care.

“We’ve seen firsthand.

“It’s a brilliant thing to do.

“It means a lot because I know the care they provide is second to none.

“To keep that going, to raise a few bob, for me to contribute means a lot.”

On raising €2,100- €2,200, Gary says: “Fantastic. It is more than I could have imagined.

“You guys were a great help. More funds came in through that as well.

“A lot of people that I know didn’t know I was doing it.

“Donations have been coming in left, right and centre right up until today.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated. I’m over the moon.”

Gary also took on the challenge on Sunday 14 March, the day of his late father’s 24th anniversary.

“It definitely spurred me on. The last kilometre I was thinking of him all the way.”

Gary had done very little running since his school days but he was inspired when he saw his friend Padraig Mullins, part of the Irish ultra marathon team, race last year.

“I’m just happy to raise a few bob for the Milford because it’s quite close to our hearts.”

You can donate to Gary’s appeal by clicking here.