Gareth Dunlop nominated for Album of the Year

Gareth Dunlop has been nominated for Album of the Year at the Northern Ireland Music Prize 2024 for his latest record, ‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know’ .

The album, released earlier this year under Zenith Café, has captured widespread attention and critical acclaim for its emotive storytelling and cinematic soundscapes.

Gareth Dunlop told The Irish World all about the album and his career to date with an interview earlier this year.

Northern Ireland Music Prize takes place Wednesday 13 November at Ulster Hall.