GAA Club Notices week for commencing Mon 27th Jan

01/29/2020

GAA Club Notices week for commencing Mon 27th Jan

Brothers Pearse, London

**CHANGE OF DATE**

AGM:

The club AGM has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, February 1st at 4pm. (Mazenod Social Club, Kilburn NW6 4LS).

All members and new players are welcome to attend. A copy of the secretary’s report and agenda is now available to read.

To request a copy, or to submit nominations, please email secretary.brotherspearse.london@gaa.ie

Happy new year to all members and supporters. The club would like to extend a huge thank you to its two 2019 jersey sponsors Celtic Contractors Ltd and Alan Harte’s Irish Meat Market for their continued support.

Centenary Celebrations:

This year the club celebrates its 100th anniversary and a dinner and dance is planned in Loughrea for April 11th. Ticket information to be released shortly, please keep eyes peeled on social media accounts for more details.

For any further information, or to submit material for the commemorative book please email secretary.brotherspearse.london@gaa.ie

Cú Chulainns

Training for 2020:

Training will commence for the 2020 season for the Hurling panel on Monday February 3rd and Thursday 6th at St. Pauls Academy, Finchale Rd Abbey Wood SE2 9PX.

Training will commence for the 2020 season for the Football panel on 4th February in Better Body Gym Blackheath and Thursday 6th at St. Pauls Academy.

Trip to Croke Park: Sunday 19th April 2020

As a result of taking part in the National Club Draw last year, Kilbrin GAA Club of Cork were drawn as winners for a chance to play a match in Croke Park against a team of their choice.

We are delighted to announce they have chosen Cú Chulainns due to our strong connections, as several Kilbrin locals are currently involved with our club as active players/boards members.

This is a great occasion for both clubs and will also be a unique opportunity to catch up with friends. More details about times etc. will be announced in the coming weeks.

Juvenile club:

The club is delighted to announce we have been affiliated to set up a juvenile club for the 2020 season.

Our Juvenile programme will commence in March at St. Pauls Academy for Boys and Girls in years 5,6,7 & 8.

In conjunction with the London County Board, the club will be running a combined safeguarding and foundation level coaching course at St Paul’s Academy on Saturday 28th March. Timings TBC. If you would like to take part, no matter what your coaching experience, then please contact John Brady (details below)

The juvenile board is as follows:

Youth Chairperson: Michael Donnelly

Youth Secretary: John Brady

Youth Treasurer: Mike Murphy

Youth PRO: Eoin Scully

Youth County Board Delegate: Eddie Naughton

Player Profiles:

Get to know our Hurlers and Footballers a bit more by keeping an eye out for our player profiles on social media over the coming months!

Club Board for 2020:

Chairperson: Joe Cashman

Life President: Ann Moloney

Presidents: Mick Biggane, Mick Rogers, Carmel McArdle, John O’Sullivan

Secretary: John Brady

Treasurer: Mike Murphy

Hurling Secretary: Brian White

Football Secretary: Damien Tuffy

PRO: Eoin Scully

County Board Delegate: Larry O’Leary Proxy: John O’Sullivan & Mick Rogers

Irish Language Officer: Eoin Scully

Welfare Officer: Darren McManus

Child Protection Officer: Caroline McLoughlin

Club Contact details:

Secretary: John Brady

Email: secretary.cuchulainns.london@gaa.ie

Phone: 07799647832

PRO: Eoin Scully

Email: pro.cuchulainns.london@gaa.ie

Phone: 07415645755

Social Media Details:

Find our Website: www.cuchulainnsgaa.com

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/cuchulainnsgaa/

Find us on Instagram: @cuchulainnslondon

Find us on Linkedin: Cu Chulainns GAA London

Find us on Twitter: @CuChulainnsGAA

Dulwich Harps

Dulwich Harps is actively on the lookout for new players of all abilities in South London. We provide football for men’s (intermediate) and ladies (junior) at the easily accessibly Peckham Rye.

We can help provide accommodation, work arrangements and travel for any players who are looking to set up in South London. Our catchment area includes; Bermondsey, New Cross, Peckham, Clapham, Tulse Hill, Dulwich, Canary Wharf and much further afield.

Our Ladies are currently on the lookout for a coach/manager to help out with this season’s team if you are interested in this role please contact Tara on 07496 470505.

Our ladies are also starting back to training on Thursday 6th February in Island Gardens at the George Green School, E14 3DW. If you are interested in joining please contact McKenzie on 07398 633018.

The lads are starting back on 26 February 2020 at 8pm in Prendergast Ladywell School, SE4 1SA. If you are interested in coming along please contact James on 07713831446.

This year the club has also taken the step to elect a cultural and social committee and intend to run and promote a number of cultural events ranging from Irish language classes, Irish history debates, traditional music evenings and much more.

If you are interested in getting involved in our cultural committee or simply attending an event, please contact Dónal on 07511 950137 or email pro.dulwichharps.london@gaa.ie

2020 should be an exciting year for the club both on and off the field! The end of season dinner dance has been booked and take place in the Bromley Court Hotel on Saturday 28th March 2020.

More informational will be provided on this event closer to the time however we would ask all club members to save the date as it should be a memorable evening as we reflect on the season just passed.

Parnells

The club received devastating news last week when we were told of the death of Sonia McCarthy. Sonia, aged 24, was the daughter of our former youth treasurer, John McCarthy and his wife Lucia.

The second eldest in the family with sisters Savannah, Sabrina and younger brother Adam. Adam is a former player with the youth team.

The circumstances of her death are tragic, killed by a drunk driver, in Tanzania, late into the evening on the 19th January. Sonia had just started a year of travel and adventure and was only 11 days into her trip.

John and Lucia travelled there last week and have now returned with Sonia who will be laid to rest until her funeral takes place which has not been arranged yet.

The club cannot begin to comprehend the grief the family must be going through but would like to extend our sympathies to them and the wider family in Cork and Portugal.

They will all be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. May she rest in peace. More information will follow on our website.

The club will hold its AGM in early February, date and venue to be confirmed. All members are invited to attend and it would be great to see as many parents as possible volunteering for roles within the club and on the Committee.

The first footballs of the season have been kicked. The success of last year’s youth winter training has followed on with numbers attending over 80 in the first couple of weeks and increasing.

It is taking place every Wed until the 18th March 2020 @ Preston Manor High School, Carlton Ave East, Wembley, HA9 8AE. 6.30-7.30pm. Age 5-15, boys & girls, all abilities and newcomers welcome. Indoor and outdoor facilities. A fun and inclusive activity and a great way to exercise, learn new skills and make friends. Contact Veronica Bailey 07768635534.

Planning is taking place for the club’s Annual Dinner and Dance which will be on the 28th March 2020 at the Hilton Hotel in Wembley. All sections of the club will be involved. More information to follow but put the date in the diary.

This year’s youth club trip will be to An Riocht, Kilkeel in County Down, please note revised travelling dates of 29th May-31st May 2020. Chief organiser is John Rattigan and more information and details to club players and families is being sent out for the age group concerned.

Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the adult teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Follow us on Facebook Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

St Anthony’s GAA, Reading

St Anthony’s Men’s Team are looking for a coach to work with the team for the 2020 London GAA.

season. If you are interested then please email readinggaa@hotmail.com outlining why you would be interested in taking on this role.

Training for the men’s team starts back on Friday 8th February at Reading Rugby Club (RG4 6ST) at 7.30pm. All New Players are welcome.

St Joseph’s GFC would like to wish all our players, members, supporters and wider GAA circle a Happy New Year and best wishes for a successful 2020.

Club 2020 AGM

The Club held its AGM on the 11th of January in West Middlesex Golf Club with various issues discussed, it was well attended and will hopefully set up the club well for 2018 and the season going forward. The Officers elected to the various positions for 2019 were as follows

• Pa McAvinue – Honorary President,

• Tommy Duffy – Honorary Vice President

• John McNamara – Chairman,

• Mick Lavelle – Assistant Chairman,

• Conor Hallissey – Secretary,

• Mark Porter – Assistant Secretary,

• Damien Hannahoe – Treasurer,

• Shane Carty – Assistant Treasurer,

• Eamonn McGovern – PRO,

• Derek Dunne – Registrar & Youth Secretary

• Liam Clifford – Player Welfare Officer

• Paddy Fleming & Eamonn McGovern – Social Committee

Thanks to all for taking up a position and good luck to all for the year ahead.

New Players & Members

Going forward into 2020 new players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you and get you involved with the club.

There will be a players meeting in the Bellmullet Pub in Greenford on Friday 31st of January. All players of varied playing abilities who are interested in playing this year are asked to come along and get involved at whatever level they feel comfortable.

Official Club Merchandise

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

St. Josephs Youth AGM

St Joseph’s Youth GFC had its 4th Annual General Meeting on Friday 17th January 2020.

The returning officers are as follows:

• Chairman – Tommy Duffy

• Secretary – Derek Dunne

• Asst Secretary – Yvonne Healey

• Treasurer – Christina O’Hare

• PRO – Steve Alcock

• Child Welfare – Jon Martin

• Health & Wellbeing – Liam Clifford

Notes:

The Joes underage are an expanding club with a brilliant community and family atmosphere. We currently have over 60 children playing at U6, U7, U9, U11 and U13. And this year we will be adding a girls U12 team to our set up. If anyone is interested or wants to join our expanding and exciting club please contact Derek on e:dunned76@gmail.com if m: 07527711759

Or look for us on Facebook or Twitter

In 2019 the kids played in 10 competitions and we also travelled to the Maghera MacFinns GFC club in Cavan, Ireland in May, which was brilliant. Plans are underway to travel again this year with a return visit from the Maghera club also looking likely in April.

The 2020 season will be starting in early March and we’re hoping to run a number of skills sessions from Friday 7th March 2020 at Will to Win (Lammas Park Astro pitch).

• Nursery/U7/U9 – 7pm – 7.45pm

• U11/U13 – 7.45pm – 9pm

We will return to Boston Manor Gardens after Easter.

Membership for 2020 £50 per family and you will receive a link to pay this via text message or email in the coming week or so.

We would also like to sincerely thank McRail Construction and RMC Civil Engineering for all their help this year. Without sponsors like Damien and AnnMarie we would struggle, so their assistance is very much appreciated.

We’d also like to thank The Forrester Northfields, Declan Duffy and One Night Only for its support on our social nights. Special thanks also to St Joes GFC for allowing us to flourish under its name and in particular Gavin Watchorn for continued support.

And finally to all coaches, members, parents and players thank you for making this another amazing year.

Other

The club would like to pay its respects and give its deepest sympathies to St.Joseph’s long-time club member Brendan O’Brien who passed away recently.

Mary, Queen of the Gael and St.Patrick pray for him.

You might also be interested in this article