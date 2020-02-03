GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 3 Feb

02/03/2020

Dulwich Harps

Dulwich Harps is actively on the lookout for new players of all abilities in South London.

We provide football for men’s (intermediate) and ladies (junior) at the easily accessibly Peckham Rye. We can help provide accommodation, work arrangements and travel for any players who are looking to set up in South London. Our catchment area includes; Bermondsey, New Cross, Peckham, Clapham, Tulse Hill, Dulwich, Canary Wharf and much further afield.

Our Ladies are currently on the lookout for a coach/manager to help out with this season’s team if you are interested in this role please contact Tara on 07496 470505.

Our ladies are also starting back to training on Thursday 6th February in Island Gardens at the George Green School, E14 3DW. If you are interested in joining please contact McKenzie on 07398 633018.

The lads are starting back on 26 February 2020 at 8pm in Prendergast Ladywell School, SE4 1SA. If you are interested in coming along please contact James on 07713831446.

This year the club has also taken the step to elect a cultural and social committee and intend to run and promote a number of cultural events ranging from Irish language classes, Irish history debates, traditional music evenings and much more.

If you are interested in getting involved in our cultural committee or simply attending an event, please contact pro.dulwichharps.london@gaa.ie

2020 should be an exciting year for the club both on and off the field! The end of season dinner dance has been booked and take place in the Bromley Court Hotel on Saturday 28th March 2020.

More informational will be provided on this event closer to the time however we would ask all club members to save the date as it should be a memorable evening as we reflect on the season just passed.

Round Towers

LOTTO:

Round Towers lotto results 02/02/20

Numbers – 2, 15, 27, 32.

No jackpot winner.

Lucky dip winners £20 each

Brian McFadden

Lorraine Heraty

Sean Leahy

Liam Carney

Jackpot next week £7380.

RECRUITMENT:

Round Towers are currently recruiting for the 2020 season. We have a thriving men’s, women’s and underage section.

For men’s football, please contact Cathal Cuinnea on 07717646063. For ladies football, please contact Eadaoin Devine on 07528142015. For underage football, please contact Kathleen Shortall on 07873 328957.

LONDON SENIOR TEAM

Well done to Noel Maher, Ryan Haughey and Sean Hickey who represented the club on the London team who lost narrowly to Limerick in the National League.

DINNER DANCE:

We are holding our annual dinner dance on Saturday 7th March at 7PM at Wimbledon Rugby Club, Barham Road, SW20 0ET.

Tickets are £40, entertainment by Barry Owen. For tickets please contact any committee member.

Thomas McCurtains

It’s been a busy few weeks at the start of what is the Clubs Centenary year. Last weekend we hosted our Centenary Launch Night in O’Gradys in which we previewed the History of Thomas McCurtains Book. It was a fantastic night and it was great to see so many faces that have been part of the Club going all the way back to the 1950s. Next up is the Dinner Dance at the end of the month and details on tickets are below.

The Camogie AGM took place earlier in January and the following officers were elected:

President – Jimmy Sheridan

Chair – Paddy Coman

Vice Chair – Richard Lally

Secretary – Orla Dennehy

Vice Secretary – Andrea Brogan

Treasurer – Eoin Kelly

Vice Treasurer – Aileen O’Leary

PRO – Aoife Staunton

Vice PRO – Bernadette Darcy

Social – Sarah McDonnell and Joanna Curran

Children’s Officer – Jimmy Byrne

On the pitch the action has already started with the Senior Hurlers beating Fr Murphys in a Preliminary Championship match a few weeks ago. The Ladies Footballers and Camogs are also back in training for the upcoming season with the rest of the teams returning to training later this month.

At county level McCurtains are proud to have Dean Corrigan and Ciaran McCauley on the London Hurling Panel and Tommy Clarke and Rob Reid on the London Football Panel for the National Leagues.

Lastly, best wishes to footballer and camogie player Fiona McGovern as she heads home to start a new adventure from all of us here at McCurtains. A true club woman who we’re sure will be keeping tabs on us in the future!

Upcoming Events (Dates for your diaries):

Annual Dinner and Dance – Saturday 29th February 2020. This will take place in The Coliseum in Ilford. Tickets are £50.00 and all attendees will receive a Thomas McCurtains Centenary Book as part of the admission. Music on the night is by Barry Owen. Tickets are available through the Clubforce app, online at the following link: Dinner Dance Tickets – Clubforce or through committee members.

Club Trip to Cork – Weekend of 21st/22nd March 2020. There will be a full club trip to Cork in Ireland on the weekend of the 21st/22nd March 2020. McCurtains GAA Club will be travelling to Cork with six teams on the 100th anniversary of the death of Lord Mayor of Cork Tómas Mac Curtain.

Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament – Friday 8th May 2020. Next years tournament will once again take place in Goodmayes. Details on how to enter a team will be announced soon.

Mac Fest, The Gathering – Saturday 6th June 2020. We are calling on all former members of McCurtains to gather in Goodmayes for a special event full of craic music and GAA.

Golf Day – Saturday 4th July 2020.

Training:

Mens Football: Training starts back soon

Mens Hurling: Training starts back soon

Ladies Football: Sundays at 10.00am in Goodmayes

Camogie: Wednesdays at 7.00pm and Saturdays at 10.00am in West Ham

Underage: Hurling: Mondays starting 24th Feb at 6.30pm in Campion

Football: Wednesdays starting 26th Feb at 7.00pm in Campion

Results:

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round – Thomas McCurtains: 2-12, Fr Murphys: 1-05

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website here.

