GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 2nd Mar

03/03/2020

Fr. Murphy’s Hurling Club

Training:

Pre-season strength and conditioning sessions start this Weds 7th March from 7pm to 8pm at The Moberly Sports Centre, Ladbroke Grove, NW10 3NB. Sessions will continue every Weds, same time same place. New players welcome. Contact us for more details.

AGM:

Our 62nd annual general meeting will take place next Saturday 7th March at 4pm in The DOB Club, 128 Maygrove Road, West Hampstead, NW6 2EP. We would like to welcome all club members and potential new ones to attend. Food and drinks provided.

Recruitment:

Why not join us? Senior Hurling, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic football and underage hurling teams for boys and girls. Based in West London, we’re easily accessible via public transport. We have good training facilities and a vibrant social scene, a family club for all. Please follow Fr. Murphy’s on social media for regular updates.

Contact us via email (frmurphyshurling@gmail.com).

Hurling: Jim – 07932 723780.

Ladies: Larry – 07944 178879.

Underage: Martin – 07960 503355.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training open to all children aged 8 plus @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) from 7.30pm to 9 00pm every Friday .

Training on Tuesday for U16/U18 girls @ Kingsbury High School NW9 9JR 7.30pm to 9.00pm.

Dinner Dance:

Our annual dinner dance will be held this weekend at the Clayton Crown Cricklewood on Saturday 7th March, there are still a few tickets available , tickets are £60 and tickets for our U18’s are £30. Please get in touch for tickets it promises to be another great night. Everyone Welcome!!

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Linda Corcoran – 07787 989903, Gemma Taylor – 07736 552938, Shaunagh Faughnan 07508 082445

Tara Mens:

Tara Mens AGM 2020 was held on Sunday 9th February at McGovern Park, Ruislip. Election of Officers for the year;

President – Mick Gallagher

Vice President – Frank Scanlon

Chairman – Proinnsias Redican

Vice Chairman – Joe Harte

Secretary – Ciaran McGann

Treasurer – Conor Harte

PRO – Kieran Harte

County Board Delegates – Brendan Gallagher & Diarmuid Redican

Registrar – Diarmuid Redican & Eddie Mcgivney

Manager – Andy Redican

Mens Golf day is going to be held on 30th May, please get in touch for more details

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058.

You might also be interested in this article