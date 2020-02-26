Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 24th Feb

Brothers Pearse (London)

Centenary Celebrations:

The club are looking forward to this Easter weekend for the commemoration of its 100th anniversary.

Ticket announcement:

Tickets have been officially released for our Gala Dinner event on Saturday April 11th at the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa. Contact Sarah Rea (07599878207) or Mick Kelly (00353868155213) for all ticket enquiries. Book asap to avoid disappointment on missing out.

With just six weeks to go to the centenary weekend please see schedule of events below:

Good Friday (April 10th) – Music and celebration at the Auld Triangle, Loughrea

Easter Saturday (April 11th) – Pearses legends v current team, Loughrea 1pm

Centenary Gala Dinner, Loughrea Hotel and Spa 7pm

Easter Sunday (April 12th) – Music, reunion and presentation celebrations at the Auld Triangle

For any queries on the weekend of events please contact club secretary Fiona O’Brien via secretary.brotherspearse.london@gaa.ie or 00447852613727.

Dulwich Harps

Dulwich Harps is actively on the lookout for new players of all abilities in South London. We provide football for men’s (intermediate) and ladies (junior) at the easily accessibly Peckham Rye. We can help provide accommodation, work arrangements and travel for any players who are looking to set up in South London. Our catchment area includes; Bermondsey, New Cross, Peckham, Clapham, Tulse Hill, Elephant & Castle, Dulwich, Canary Wharf and much further afield.

Our Ladies are currently on the lookout for a coach/manager to help out with this season’s team if you are interested in this role please contact Tara on 07496 470505.

Our ladies are back to training on Thursday evenings in Island Gardens at the George Green School, E14 3DW. If you are interested in joining please contact McKenzie on 07398 633018.

The lads have started back to Saturday sessions on Peckham Rye at 10.00am and are starting floodlit sessions on 26 February at 8pm in Prendergast Ladywell School, SE4 1SA. If you are interested in coming along, please contact Enda on 07522 723765.

This year the club has also taken the step to elect a cultural and social committee and intend to run and promote a number of cultural events ranging from Irish language classes, Irish history debates, traditional music evenings and much more. If you are interested in getting involved in our cultural committee or simply attending an event, please contact pro.dulwichharps.london@gaa.ie

Our end of season dinner dance has been booked and will take place in the Bromley Court Hotel on Saturday 28th March. The evening will be celebration of the 2019 Season which seen our men’s team complete a clean sweep in Junior division and saw our ladies lift the Tom O’Connor Cup. Guests on the evening will be treated to a three course meal and music by the contemporary group Dun the Veil. Tickets for the evening are priced at £45.00. If you are interested in attending the evening, please contact Tara on 07583 797080 or speak to a committee member.

Parnells

The club recently held a successful AGM and as 2020 begins, there are some changes in key positions. Dennis Diggins stepped down from Secretary and Irene Sheridan was elected to this office with Dennis elected as Assistant Secretary and Kenny Ryan as Registrar.

With the role of PRO now vacant, Jamie Murphy was voted in unopposed. The Youth sub-committee has been re shaped slightly with Laurence Wrenn assuming the role of Youth Registrar.

Many thanks to Tim Slattery who has handed over the reins after a number of years involved with organising the membership and it is great that he will remain a coach within the U13 age group for the new season.

Also stepping away from the Youth section is Irene Sheridan who has been involved with this committee for over 12 years. She takes up the challenge of Club Secretary with the men’s section and looks forward to successfully moving the club forward.

For a full list of officers and committee members, please see our website.

Finalisation of plans are taking place for the club’s Annual Dinner and Dance which will be on the 28th March 2020 at the Hilton Hotel in Wembley, from 6.30pm with 7.30pm sit down. The move to the new venue was necessitated due to increasing numbers and popularity of this club event with all sections of the club now involved. Tickets-£60pp, music by Barry Owen & Band. All past and current members, players, friends and supporters are welcome.

This year’s youth club trip will be to our host club, An Riocht, Kilkeel in County Down, please note revised travelling dates of 29th May-31st May 2020. Chief organiser is John Rattigan and more information and details to club players and families is being sent out for the age group concerned.

Winter training for some of the youth section has 4 weeks to go and has been really successful with over 100 children attending at times. Taking place every Wed until the 18th March 2020 @ Preston Manor High School, Carlton Ave East, Wembley, HA9 8AE. 6.30-7.30pm. Age 5-15, boys & girls, all abilities and newcomers welcome. Indoor and outdoor facilities. A fun and inclusive activity and a great way to exercise, learn new skills and make friends. Contact Veronica Bailey 07768635534.

The men will also begin training soon, with venue, dates and times to be announced.

Reminder that Feile 2020 trials will begin on Saturday 29th February, 7th & 14th March 2020 at Tir Chonaill Gaels (UB6 0NZ) from 2pm to 3.30pm; arrival no later than 1.30pm for registration. Applies to players born 2006/2007. Good luck to everyone and we hope they enjoy the experience.

Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the adult teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com . Follow us on Facebook-Parnells GAA London, Instagram-@parnellsgfc and on Twitter-@parnells_london.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training open to all children aged 8 plus @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) from 7.30pm to 9.00pm every Friday.

Training on Tuesday for U16/U18 girls @ Kingsbury High School NW9 9JR 7.30pm to 9.00pm.

Dinner Dance:

Our annual dinner dance will be held at the Clayton Crown Cricklewood on Saturday 7th March. Tickets are £60 and tickets for our U18’s are £30

Please get in touch for tickets it promises to be another great night. Everyone Welcome!!

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Linda Corcoran – 07787 989903, Gemma Taylor – 07736 552938, Shaunagh Faughnan 07508 082445

Tara Mens:

Mens Golf day is going to be held on 30th May, please get in touch for more details

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058.

