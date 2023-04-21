Fundraiser for popular GAA referee Mattie Maher

Tir Chonaill Gaels will host a benefit night and fundraiser for the family of popular London GAA referee Mattie Maher, who died suddenly last year while officiating a Gaelic football match.

Mattie collapsed during a provincial championship game between Lancashire and Hertfordshire at Glen Rovers GAA ground in Watford on 23 April 2022.

He was 60 years of age and lived in Uxbridge, West London, with his wife, Denise, and their two young children.

Next month’s fundraising event will take place Tir Chonaill Gaels’ home ground in Greenford, on Saturday 27 May, starting at 8pm.

A gofundme page has also been set up and organisers hope to raise £20,000, with all monies going to Mattie’s family.

“Mattie died tragically while refereeing a Gaelic Football match between Lancashire and Hertfordshire last year leaving a young family behind,” said organisers on the gofundme page.

“Mattie dedicated so much of his life to Gaelic Games in London refereeing both Football and Hurling, and as team manager and officer for his club and we are calling on all gaels to support this worthy cause by attending on the night and/or donating here.”

Mattie, from Rosegreen in Co Tipperary, was a well-known and “larger-than-life character” in London and British GAA circles.

He was regularly appointed to oversee senior county hurling and Gaelic football finals.

A no nonsense referee who wouldn’t stand for any back-chat, Mattie could still enjoy the Craic and a bit of banter with the players during a game.

As well as being one of London GAA’s top officials for many years, he was also secretary, county board delegate and manager of Moindearg Gaelic football club for a long period.

He was initially involved with a club called St Theresa’s in Enfield before joining Willesden-based Moindearg in 1999 as the team’s trainer.

He progressed to coach and then manager, and in 2010 guided the club to an intermediate championship title. They also won the Murphy Cup that year.

Although the stint at senior level was short, and the club dropped down to junior grade, in 2014 Moindearg bounced back by doing the clean sweep, winning the junior championship, Division 3 of the league, the McArdle Cup and the Mullarkey Cup.

In all, Mattie would serve the club as manager for nearly 15 years.

The event at TCG on 27 May will include live music, a raffle and an auction.

For more information contact Neil O’Shea 07843 260407 or Mick Gannon 07956 214672.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Benefit night for family of Mattie Maher 27th May’.