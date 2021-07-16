Fully vexed adult travellers to Ireland will not need to test or quarantine from Monday

Ireland has confirmed will not require fully vaccinated adult visitors from Britain to quarantine or take Covid-19 tests in either direction from Monday (19 July).

Teenagers under-18 (12-17) will need a negative PCR result before travelling.



Children under-12 will not have to take a PCR before travelling to Ireland but those aged 12-17 – who are not fully vaccinated – will have to show a negative PCR test on arrival, even if travelling with fully vaccinated adults.

The change in policy will make Ireland the first European country to allow fully jabbed visitors from Britain to visit without having to take any Covid tests inbound or outbound.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are pleased to confirm this change in arrangements to welcome British visitors to Ireland from 19 July.

“The Covid pandemic has been tough on everyone and these changes will afford many people an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends in a way that hasn’t been possible for a long time.

“Ireland’s tourism industry has adopted a safety charter to ensure the wellbeing of both our guests and hospitality workers. We wish all our British friends a safe and enjoyable visit to Ireland.”

Before arriving in Ireland, visitors from Britain must complete an online passenger locator form and may be asked for proof of vaccination, such as their Covid pass on the NHS app, vaccination status letter or NHS vaccine paper card.

Passengers without proof of vaccination will have to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in Ireland, otherwise they will have to quarantine for 14 days or for a minimum of five days if a second PCR test provided by Ireland’s Health Service Executive is negative.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) welcomed the reopening of international travel from the country and urged consumers to book with their members.

Pat Dawson, ITAA’s chief executive, said: “The simple message is this: if you are fully vaccinated and have received an EU Digital Covid Certificate, you are free to travel anywhere in the EU, you will not require a test and you will not be asked to quarantine.

“After restricting movements for over a year now, there is certainly a pent-up demand for travel among Irish consumers.

“Our member travel agents are willing and committed to provide safe and responsible travel, therefore we encourage consumers to readers to book their next holiday with their local ITAA member travel agent.”