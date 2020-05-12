Fullen Gaels go the extra 1,000km

05/12/2020

By Mags McGagh

Fullen Gaels Hurling and Camogie Club in Manchester embarked on a 1,000km fundraising event to raise much need funds for Bridging the Gap Manchester food banks.

The fundraising saw club members collectively completing 1,000km through running, cycling and walking. This was done while observing and being mindful of all the restrictions in place.

The club have already raised £700 of their £1,000 target.

The Irish World spoke to Chairperson and Camogie team manager Pio McCarthy: “As a club we wanted to do something during lockdown. We noticed that an urgent appeal had gone out for donations for the Manchester food banks so we thought as a club we could support them. The club members were extremely supportive and got on board straight away.

“There are about thirty of the members from both the hurling and camogie team taking part, basically a squad. Not all club members could take part due to work commitments.”

Pio’s wife Linda, vice-captain of the camogie team, told us she is a physiotherapist working in the infectious disease area of the hospital and is extremely busy during the crisis: “We have at least 70% of our club members who are health care workers. They are doing an amazing job! Some of our members returned home as lockdown was beginning but that hasn’t stopped them being involved. It has been a great way to keep the club members together and has enabled them to stay in touch while also keeping fit.”

You can donate by clicking here.