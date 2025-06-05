Frank Bruno and Rachel Yankey set for Shout Sport event

Shout Sport, a new initiative from Cricklewood- based charity Ashford Place, will host former World Heavyweight champion Frank Bruno and former England Lioness Rachel Yankey for an event that will focus on discussions around issues such as mental health and activities.

There will be an opportunity to engage with sports legends, explore new activities, and celebrate the transformative power of movement.

The venue will be Silver Jubilee Park and Ashford Place are working in collaboration with the Silver Jubilee Park charity for the free event on Sunday 8 June 2025.

The event promises to be ‘filled with activity, connection, and the undeniable benefits of movement for mental and physical well-being’.

Frank Bruno is celebrated for his inspiring boxing career and mental health advocacy establishing the Frank Bruno Foundation to tackle men’s mental health. Bruno defeated Oliver McCall to win the WBC Heavyweight title in 1995. In his long career he faced many of the best heavyweights of his day such as Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson(twice).

In her career Rachel Yankey had two stints with Arsenal Ladies as well as playing for Fulham, Birmingham, New Jersey Wildcats and Notts County. She also gained 129 caps for the England Lionesses and represented Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics.

Bruno and Yankey will be joined by Dr. Dorian Dugmore who is an expert in preventative medicine and wellness and will offer valuable insights into the profound impact of sport on wellness.

In addition to discussions, there will be free activities for all such as chair yoga, Pilates, boxing training, netball, men’s walking football, ladies’ football, Zumba, and more.

Philip Radley-Smith, Trustee at Ashford Place and Director of Shout Sport, said: “Sport is more than just competition—it’s about community, resilience, and well-being. Having legends like Frank, Rachel, and Dorian join us reinforces our mission to make sport accessible, inspiring, and a tool for emotional and physical wellness.”

- Advertisement -

Rachel Yankey adds: “Physical activity isn’t just good for your body—it’s a lifeline for your mind and your confidence. Shout Sport shows how we can all connect, heal, and grow through movement.”

Frank Bruno emphasises: “Sport has been the best medicine for both my mental and physical health. I’m proud to join this event and look forward to getting people back into the habit of sport and physical activity.”

Shout Sport is an initiative by Ashford Place, aimed at promoting well-being through inclusive sporting activities. By fostering engagement and accessibility, Shout Sport empowers individuals to embrace sport as a tool for connection and resilience. The event marks the beginning of a planned national rollout.

It also follows Ashford Place’s arts and mental health festivals Shout London and then Shout Liverpool.

Ashford Place is a community-focused charity dedicated to promoting social inclusion, mental health advocacy, and well-being initiatives.

Silver Jubilee Park charity is committed to creating accessible sporting opportunities and fostering a welcoming environment for individuals of all backgrounds.

Robert Morris of Silver Jubilee Park charity spoke to The Irish World at Shout London 2024 when he was picking up the award for contribution to young people through sport.

Robert told us: “I think using sport is a great way to engage with young people.

“We have a big problem in this country where especially young men find it very difficult to express their emotions.

“If we create a non-clinical environment, a place where it’s stigma free, where they feel comfortable, it’s amazing that they open up and that makes a big difference to them.

“The more we talk about mental health, the more we create awareness about it because there is still a stigma and especially amongst some groups.

“I work with a lot of different communities, Brent is one of the most diverse boroughs in the country, and there are certain community groups where it’s a huge taboo so the more that we can talk about it, the more that we can mention that having mental health issues is okay, the better.”

Shout Sport takes place at Silver Jubilee Park on Sunday 8 June.

For more information, click here.