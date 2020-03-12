Four St. Patrick’s events in Birmingham cancelled but parade to go ahead

03/12/2020

By Annie Driver

The Irish World has received news that four different St. Patrick’s events in Birmingham have been cancelled due to coronavirus in Birmingham while the parade is to go ahead.

The Sandwell Irish Society Party and the South and City College with The Father Teds headlining have been cancelled. St. Patrick’s Night at St. Francis’ Centre has been called off, as has the event at The Old Crown that was to feature Goats Don’t Shave.

The festival said in a statement: “After consulting with local authorities and seeking advice, we still look forward to welcoming visitors to our St Patrick’s Parade on Sunday 15th March. We have been – and still are – closely monitoring the situation, and will be putting in place every necessary procedure to ensure the parade remains a safe space for all of our attendees.”

The parade was threatened when headline sponsor Kiely Bros Ltd withdrew sponsorship but there was relief when Chasetown Civil Engineers and Court Collaboration were announced as the official partners of the event.