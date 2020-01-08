Former CICA Chairman Seamus Troy passes away

01/08/2020

By David Hennessy

The London Irish community is grieving after Seamus Troy, a former chairman of the Council of Irish County Associations in London and also a former Chairman of the London Irish Festival, passed away on Friday 3 January.

Seamus, originally from Ballynacargy in Westmeath, came to London in the 1950s. He met his wife Bridie at the famous Galtymore dance club in Cricklewood. The couple were wed in 1957 at Church of the Sacred Heart on Quex Road, Kilburn.

Seamus worked for the National Provincial Bank, which later became National Westminster Bank, as a Branch Accountant, until his retirement.

John Connolly, former Chairman of the Council of Irish Counties Association and who worked with Seamus in the association, told The Irish World: “He was chairman of the council while I was secretary, nine years, and a great lad to work with, very straight. He was also chairman of London Irish Festival Committee during the past: A great fella, good Irish gentleman. He never saw any harm in anybody.”

Mary Allen, who was also secretary while Seamus was Chairman of the CICA, told The Irish World: “He was a joy to work with. He was an exemplary chairman.

“He was one of those people who never indulged in gossip. Seamus never indulged in gossip at all.

“He was chairman of the London Irish Festival and he did a very good job there as well.”

In addition to his work with the CICA and London Irish Festival, Seamus was also chairman of the Westmeath Association and organised the St. Patrick’s Day annual concerts for the Irish Chaplaincy Scheme. He was also a very active member of his local parish, St. Monica’s in Palmer’s Green.

Seamus is survived by his wife Bridie, children Kevin, Celia and Margaret, grandchildren Dominique, David, Lilly, Danny, Rory and Aisling and great-grandchildren Archie, Freddie, Rocco and Finn.

Seamus’ funeral mass will take place at St. Monica’s church, Palmers Green, London, N13 4DJ on Thursday 23 January 2020 at 11.00, followed by the burial at Strayfield Road cemetery, Enfield, EN2 9JE.