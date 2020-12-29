Family of Joe Deacy endure another Christmas without him, and justice

12/29/2020



The family of murdered Joe Deacy say Christmas gets ‘harder’ with each one that passes without him and also without anyone being held to account for his killing.

Joe, from St Alban’s and a GAA player with the St. Colmcilles Club, was on holiday in Ireland and found at 6.30am on August 12, 2017. He died the following day at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

A post-mortem revealed he was beaten to death. Only one of the three people who officers believe may have actual direct knowledge of the murder was officially arrested.

The other two people suspected of having direct knowledge were questioned by the Gardai, but failed to provide any information.

Two other people were arrested as part of the probe but were later released without charge.

Detectives have been unable to establish a motive for the brutal murder and investigators have yet to establish what happened to Joe between 4am and when he was found.

The family have vowed to continue to fight for justice.

A post on the Justice for Joe Deacy Facebook page made on Christmas Day read: “To those celebrating the festive season, enjoy each precious moment, but don’t forget about those who are struggling and suffering, mostly in silence. To all of those who find this time of year hard, you’re not alone.

“Christmas will never be the same again.

“Since Joseph was brutally murdered three years ago, the fourth Christmas without him does not get easier, if anything it’s getting harder. It is slowly becoming more real that we will never spend another Christmas in his beautiful presence, a season that he adored and made so fun and special for his short 21 years.

“To the person(s) who murdered Joe, and the few people who know what happened, I hope this season brings you the courage to come forward and give us the justice we deserve.”

Ger Tully-Moran commented in response: “This is so sad. How can the person/persons responsible live with themselves, knowing what they’ve done and knowing that others are keeping their secret? One day the pressure will be too much. Joe’s family deserve justice.”