EPIC museum want Irish Covid-19 stories

05/07/2020

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has just launched a global invitation for people to be a part of their new exhibition dedicated to the #EPICIrish helping to make a difference worldwide.

EPIC is looking for stories that celebrate the positive difference Irish people at home and abroad are making in response to COVID-19. Whether it’s frontline workers, community volunteers, local entertainers, social event organisers, PPE makers and donors or the children putting drawings of rainbows in their windows to make their neighbours smile.

EPIC will gather these interviews, memories, stories and videos for a new exhibition that will document the positive impact the Irish people are having worldwide, to preserve and enhance the legacy of hope, of kindness and resilience the Irish are renowned for. The EPIC Museum team will read and research all stories submitted.

“No one can be certain of when these uncertain times will come to a close. As a storytelling museum, EPIC is hoping that we can collectively document the impact of the Irish worldwide during the crisis. These stories will form a new chapter in our nation’s story. We are inspired by Dr. Mike Ryan’s calm but consistently brilliant rallying cries, Irish medics travelling thousands of miles to come home to work and so many other supportive acts.” said Dr Patrick Greene, Museum Director and CEO.

The stories will document and celebrate the difference Irish people at home and abroad are making in response to COVID-19.

EPIC asks people to share any stories that show the difference the Irish continue to make at home and abroad, no matter the size, with the #EPICIrish​ hashtag and on their website here