Emigrant Support Programme announce funding for UK groups
11/18/2020
Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Colm Brophy TD today announced details of just over £5 million in funding for the Irish community organisations in Britain.
Grants have been made to 105 organisations. As in previous years the recipients of the biggest grants are the London Irish Centre in Camden (£465,000) and the umbrella group Irish in Britain in Britain (£400,000).
Mr Brophy also announced £497,042 for a Covid-19 Response Fund to help welfare and community organisations meet the immediate needs resulting from the pandemic.
Some 35 Irish organisations in Britain have received paymernts from this COVID-19 Response Fund.
Mr Brophy said: “The response of the Irish community in responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19 has, and continues to be, remarkable.
“Many organisations came together on a regional basis and have been assisted by volunteers from the wider Irish community to deliver this vital support.
“I sincerely thank the Irish community for their efforts over the last few months in identifying and responding to the needs of our communities in Britain at such a critical time.”
Organisations in the UK awarded funding in the 2020-2021 Emigrant Support Programme (ESP) Grant Round:
FUNDING AWARDED TO IIRISH ORGANISATIONS IN BRITAIN
Acton Homeless Concern Emmaus House and The Damien Centre £25,000
Aisling Return to Ireland Project £107,000
Ashford Place £163,200
Bell Farm Christian Centre £7,000
Benefit Advice Shop, The £2,000
Benevolent Society of St Patrick £5,000
Birmingham Irish Association £231,120
Bolton Irish Community Association Social Club Limited £8,000
Brent Centre for Young People £19,500
Brent Irish Advisory Service £119,100
Brian Boru Club £11,687
Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange £15,000
Ceann Creige Hurling and Camogie Club £2,200
Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú £42,650
Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain £4,500
Corby Young at Heart Luncheon Club £9,000
Coventry Irish Society £65,500
Derby Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee £2,600
Edinburgh’s Festival of Ireland £1,500
Emerald Centre £52,000
Emerald Circle Club £4,000
Emerald Senior Citizens Group £4,000
Feith an Cheoil School of Music £7,500
Fréa (formerly the Irish Northern Partnership) £35,000
Friends, Families and Travellers £50,000
Golden Shamrock Club £8,500
Green Curtain Theatre £2,556
Greenwich Irish Pensioners Association £4,200
Gypsies and Travellers Wales £15,000
Halifax & District Irish Society £6,000
Haslingden Davitt Irish Democratic League Club £4,000
HCYC £10,000
Huddersfield Irish Centre £4,000
Huddersfield St Patrick’s Day Parade Association £4,500
IIBN – Irish International Business Network £25,000
Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy (ICAP) £156,400
Irish Chaplaincy £247,000
Irish Club Warrington £6,348
Irish Community Care £292,740
Irish Community Care Manchester £158,500
Irish Community Services in Greenwich, Bexley & Lewisham £201,000
Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith £151,000
Irish Democratic League of Great Britain £3,700
Irish Elderly Advice Network £125,400
Irish Film London £30,000
Irish Heritage Limited £7,500
Irish in Britain £400,000
Irish in the UK TV £10,000
Irish Literary Society £4,300
Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) £21,000
Irish Pensioners Choir £5,000
Irish Pensioners Forum of East London £5,000
Irish studies workshop £3,000
Irish Tuesday Club £7,500
Jersey Irish Society £4,525
Kilburn Irish Pensioners £1,500
Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE) £45,600
Leeds Irish Arts Foundation £38,000
Leeds Irish Centre £10,000
Leeds Irish Health and Homes £186,000
Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade £10,000
Leicester and Leicestershire Irish Forum £25,000
Leicestershire GATE £25,000
Lewisham Irish Community Centre £79,550
Little Ireland Arts Collective £1,500
Liverpool Irish Centre £42,200
Liverpool Irish Festival £11,500
LONDON GYPSIES AND TRAVELLERS £81,000
London Irish Centre £465,000
Luton Irish Forum £125,500
Manchester Irish Education Group £1,200
Manchester Irish Language Group £640
Mansfield & Dukeries Irish Association £6,800
Maya Centre £22,735
Milton Keynes Irish Centre £11,250
Monica’s Place £20,000
New Horizon Youth Centre £30,360
NOAH Enterprise £50,000
North Wales Irish Society £3,500
Northampton Irish Support Group £45,000
Nottingham St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival £5,500
Passage 2000 £35,000
Portsmouth Irish Society £5,850
Safe Start Foundation £56,500
Sandwell Irish Society £34,500
Sanktus £25,000
Sheffield Irish Association £2,205
SIFA Fireside £14,500
Solace Women’s Aid £35,000
South London Irish Association £20,000
Southwark Irish Pensioners Project £126,200
Southwark Travellers Action Group (STAG) £40,000
St Mungo’s £10,000
St Thomas More Roman Catholic Church £700
Strange Fish Theatre Company £2,000
Traveller Movement £140,000
Troubles, Tragedy & Trauma £3,000
Tyneside Irish Centre £16,000
Tyneside Irish Cultural Society £31,775
Wake The Beast £2,500
WEST HAMPSTEAD WOMEN’S CENTRE £8,000
Women’s Irish Network London £7,600
York Irish Association £3,250
Young@Heart £580
1916 Rising Centenary Committee -Scotland £1,500
EMIGRANT SUPPORT PROGRAMME – COVID 19 RESPONSE FUND £497,042
TOTAL FUNDING AWARDED TO ORGANISATIONS IN BRITAIN £5,380,763