Emigrant Support Programme announce funding for UK groups

11/18/2020

Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Colm Brophy TD today announced details of just over £5 million in funding for the Irish community organisations in Britain.

Grants have been made to 105 organisations. As in previous years the recipients of the biggest grants are the London Irish Centre in Camden (£465,000) and the umbrella group Irish in Britain in Britain (£400,000).

Mr Brophy also announced £497,042 for a Covid-19 Response Fund to help welfare and community organisations meet the immediate needs resulting from the pandemic.

Some 35 Irish organisations in Britain have received paymernts from this COVID-19 Response Fund.

Mr Brophy said: “The response of the Irish community in responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19 has, and continues to be, remarkable.

“Many organisations came together on a regional basis and have been assisted by volunteers from the wider Irish community to deliver this vital support.

“I sincerely thank the Irish community for their efforts over the last few months in identifying and responding to the needs of our communities in Britain at such a critical time.”