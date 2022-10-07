Donegal death toll rises to ten – four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age.

07/10/2022

Emergency services are still at the scene of Friday afternoon’s explosion at a service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.

The death toll from the explosion at the Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough has now risen to ten. Emergency services say everyone has now been accounted for and that figure not expected to rise.

Rescue workers continued today trying to locate several people who are still missing following Friday afternoon’s blast which ripped through the service station, convenience store and adjacent buildings.

An Garda Siochana announced three deaths last night (Fri) and this morning (Sat) confirmed a further six deaths, later revised upwards to ten.

Those known to have died include four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age, said police.

Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical attention on Friday.

At one point last night night all machinery was turned off and onlookers were asked to remain silent as rescue workers attempted to detect survivors beneath the debris. Sniffer dogs are being used.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins expressed his shock at the “terrible tragedy”:

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected.

“Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with the entire community of Creeslough.

“Thinking too of all the emergency services, from across the north-west and NI working in very traumatic situation,” he tweeted.

Local priest John Joe Duffy said the community was “numb and devastated”.

“It’s very much looking at the unknown at this time, and we’re just broken-hearted, everyone is broken-hearted, we’re lost for words,” Fr Duffy told the PA news agency.

“What I’m appealing for is for the prayers of the people across this county and across the country, to pray for us, to help us and to give us strength to get through these difficult hours and difficult days that may lay ahead.”

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh said friends and families were going through a very difficult waiting period.

“We’re just waiting here, my sympathies and thoughts are with a lot of families here and their friends and loved ones, there is a very difficult waiting period now,” he told PA.

“People have pulled together and emergency services are there and doing their work, working carefully through this very, very difficult time.

“People are stunned, it’s very surreal, very difficult to put it into words. Just thinking of this very closely knit community that are still clinging on to hope, but they know that it’s going to be a difficult time ahead.”

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that people were still trapped in the building on Friday evening as the emergency services worked to remove the rubble from the area.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, also a local TD, said he was thinking of all those affected by the “awful” incident.

He said: “Thinking of the emergency services personnel involved this evening too.”

Multiple emergency service vehicles remained at the scene on Friday night while a Coastguard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.

Letterkenny hospital appealed to the public not to attend its emergency department unless it was urgent.

The hospital initiated its major emergency standby protocol earlier on Friday. It it down the protocol late on Friday night.

In a statement, the hospital said: “The hospital continues to treat those injured in the incident at Creeslough, Co Donegal and remains on hand to provide all necessary medical assistance required.”

Applegreen said in a statement that it was “aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough”.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone here at Applegreen are with all of those who have been affected,” it stated.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the incident as “tragic”.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Varadkar wrote: “Terrible news from Donegal tonight.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events and with the emergency services responding.”

Nina Gabel, 35, described distressing scenes at the cordon on Friday evening.

“There was one woman who didn’t know where her daughter was and she was very upset,” she told PA.

“There are emergency services everywhere, there were so many gardai and fire engines.

“What looked like local farmers’ tractors were helping to dig out the rubble.”

Ambulances and fire crews from across the border in Northern Ireland were deployed to the area to assist with the emergency response.

A local hotel stopped taking bookings from members of the public to ensure all spare rooms were held for first responders.

Mr Doherty said it was after 3pm when the “devastating” and “massive” explosion took place that could be heard from miles around.

“This is something that’s your worst nightmare. This is a quiet village, a very close-knit village, this is the only shop in the town,” he told RTE news.

“It ripped right through this building, and this was a very busy location at that point in time.

“Three o’clock, it’s just after school, people were going to collect their pensions. This is a very, very, very busy locality here at this shop, this petrol station, this deli, the post office at this time.”

Mr Doherty said it had left “a very, very dark cloud” over the community.

He said: “There are silent prayers being said, there are people still trapped within the building and the emergency services are doing everything that they can to remove the rubble, and people are being airlifted away to our hospitals in the region.

“There’s just quiet, it’s surreal. People are just holding on for hope, holding on to hear news, positive news coming from the emergency services.”

Fianna Fail councillor Anthony Molloy told reporters he knows the family who owns the service station and the tragedy is “beyond words”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Mr Molloy said.

“It looks horrific from what I can see from photographs. It looks terrible. It’s just terrible.

“I know the family. It’s beyond words.”

Local councillor Donal Mandy Kelly told PA the news was “devastating”.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

