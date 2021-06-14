Preparations underway for Bloomsday celebrations (See our James Joyce giveaway)

06/14/2021

London-based, Dublin-raised, Irish-Nigerian author, academic and broadcaster Emma Dabiri this week leads a virtual Bloomsday (16 June) celebration of James Joyce and Ulysses for the Embassy of Ireland.

Her two recent books on race and inequality, Don’t Touch My Hair (2019) and What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition have enjoyed singular success.

Ms Dabiri will lead a discussion of Joyce’s life and works, including Ulysses (published 1922) which records the events of a single day in Dublin, 16 June 1904, in the lives of Stephen Dedalus, Leopold Bloom and his wife Molly.

Actors Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Denise Gough, Caoimhe O’Malley and Niall Buggy will perform readings by or about Joyce.

There will be a performance by tenor Eamonn Mulhall and remarks by Ireland’s Ambassador Adrian O’Neill.

The event begins on-line at 8:00 on Wednesday here.

The Irish Embassy are offering Irish World readers a chance to take part in the global ‘Bloomsday Giveaway’ with copies of James Joyce’s works being made available to people around the world.

In association with the Embassy of Ireland, the Irish World is taking part in a Bloomsday book giveaway.