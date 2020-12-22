Duo’s Christmas number gets second life

12/22/2020

Multi award-winning duo Muriel O’Connor and Fran Curry are marking the festive period with a re-release of their festive hit That’s Christmas.

Muriel told The Irish World the move comes after another of their old favourites Wine into Water enjoyed a second coming in what was a positive year for the duo with their Spotlight TV show finding a strong UK audience during the crisis.

Muriel told The Irish World: “Our song Wine into Water became a hit again for us. That just came out of the blue.

“When the radio stations finished with that, it was Christmas time and they started to take up That’s Christmas again. It was super that we got the amount of attention we got considering we’re not on the road.”

Muriel, who also works with Tipp Midwest Radio, says she has been overwhelmed by the support for the duo’s Spotlight show: “We’ve been so lucky and privileged. The TV show has been going phenomenally for us. I don’t know how but the UK has adopted us into their world which is brilliant. We didn’t expect that at all.

“Fingers crossed when all this is over, we’ll be able to go over and meet everybody. It’s going to be lovely when that time does come around.”

Muriel was good friends with Irish World founder and Managing Director Paddy Cowan who passed away in October.

“You would always have a good time with Paddy. He was just a lovely human being. I was so sad we lost such a fabulous human being like that.”