Diageo recall all Guinness 0.0 products due to ‘contamination’ fear

11/11/2020



Diageo is recalling all Guinness 0.0 products in Great Britain due to a “microbiological contamination” just two weeks after launching the non-alcoholic stout.

Diageo say the recall as “precautionary” but that the contamination might mean some products were unsafe.

Anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 should not drink them but take them back to point of sale for a refund.

The company also said it was working with supermarkets and other shops to remove all of the products from the shelves.

The recall only affects customers in Great Britain, as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Guinness 0.0 was only launched in supermarkets and online on 26 October. In a statement the brand, which is owned by Diageo, apologised to customers.

The statement read: “We wanted to let you know that as a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.

“If you have bought Guinness 0.0 do not consume it. Instead, please return the product to your point of purchase for a full refund.

“Alternatively, contact the Diageo Consumer Careline… with details of your purchase to receive a refund voucher before disposing of the product.”

The brewery also says its team is “working hard to investigate and determine the root cause” of the contamination.