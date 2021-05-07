Darkness into Light to return this weekend after a year’s absence

London’s seventh annual Darkness into Light anti-suicide walk in aid of Pieta House will take place this Saturday 8 May.

Although previous years have seen crowds gather at 4.30am at Cricklewood and Hazlewood for the walk, this year’s event will have to be virtual due to Covid-19 Restrictions.

Darkness into Light started with only 400 people in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009 before spreading to take place in many cities all over the world. However, the London walk was the first to take place outside the island of Ireland.

The event had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Darkness into Light London say this year’s walk is even more important due to the impact of repeated lockdowns and restrictions on people’s mental health.

Tara Cronin, who was responsible for bringing the walk to London seven years ago, said: “It’s been a strange year for all of us both here in UK and all our loved ones, friends and family in Ireland so we will all walk this year at sunrise and reflect and think of those that we have lost to suicide.

“We hope next year we will all be able to gather and walk once more together. Its always such a special morning when people walk together and chat or indeed walk in silence.”

Darkness into Light London add in a statement: “Covid-19 continues to impact not only people’s physical health but their mental health too; it has impacted everything from people’s financial stability to their social habits. People are struggling with loneliness, a fact that is worsened with physical distance measures in place.

“Those who are abroad are not allowed to travel home and families have been separated for long periods of time.”

ICAP continue as charity partner. ICAP work in the community and promote mental health awareness.

“For our walk which was the first to happen outside the island of Ireland, we will again partner with ICAP, our local charity who we have worked with since the 1st walk.

“ICAP provide counselling and psychotherapy to Irish people or people of Irish descent across the UK. 50% of registration income and 100% of fundraised income stays locally with the participants chosen partner charity. While Covid-19 has been difficult Darkness Into Light is a chance for communities to look towards brighter days to come while sharing One Sunrise Together on May 8th.”

You can sign up to take part by clicking here.