Darkness into Light returns with third London location

02/05/2023

Darkness into Light, the annual anti- suicide walk, returns to London 4am this Saturday 6 May with walks taking place in Cricklewood, Clapham Common and Hazelwood.

Just 400 people attended the first Darkness into Light walk in Phoenix Park in 2009.

There are now walks all over Ireland and as far away as Canada, USA, Hong Kong and Australia/ New Zealand, with hundreds of thousands taking part all over the globe.

It will take place across the world in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The first Cricklewood event, in 2012, was the first walk to take place outside of Ireland.

Such was the success of the Cricklewood event a second walk, on the ground of the London Irish Rugby Club’s training ground Hazelwood in West London was added to and this year a third walk will take place in Clapham Common.

Although only 200 people participated in that first Cricklewood walk in 2012, 1500 now take part.

The annual walk is the flagship fundraiser for Irish suicide awareness charity Pieta House.

The London walks also raise funds for Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy (ICAP) in London, a mental health charity serving the community in the UK for 27 years.

The event was brought to London under the guidance of Tara Cronin as Secretary of the Kerry Association London and she encourages people to register as soon as possible.

The official launch took place on Thursday last week at the Crown Hotel now under new management and was supported by committee members, CICA Chair Mairead Liston and committee, Women’s Irish Network volunteers and representatives from the partner charity iCap.

Chair of the Darkness into Light London Liam Kearney of Powerday said: “Registration is now open. We look forward to welcoming old friends and new to all three venues on 6 May.

“This year we are delighted yet again to partner with iCap, a UK leading based charity providing support to those that need counselling within our community.

“More people than ever before are relying on the lifesaving services that various charities provide to those in suicidal distress, those who are self-harming and those who have been bereaved by suicide.

“But there is hope.

“You can help keep these essential services available to those who need them most, especially during these uncertain times.

“By registering today to take part in the walk in any way could mean that one more call can be answered to someone in suicidal distress, one more person can get the help they need, when they need it, and one more family can be spared from the devastating heartbreak of suicide.”

You can register for the walk here.