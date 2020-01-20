Dana White: McGregor’s next fight could be at Wembley

01/20/2020

UFC President Dana White told press that Conor McGregor’s rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov could be in the UK, saying: “The rematch is not happening in Moscow, for many many reasons.

“It either goes to the UK, New York, Dallas or here.

“Vegas is always the best place but Khabib is not a big Vegas fan because of what happened last time. It could be Wembley Stadium, where they had 90,000 people for the Anthony Joshua fights, or Cardiff, where they have a roof on the stadium.”

Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to knock out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on his return to the Octagon, then saying that a rematch with the Russian was ‘inevitable’.

McGregor Knocked Cerrone to the floor with a high kick and he forced the referee to end things when he continued to rain down punches.

The Vegas bout was the Dublin fighter’s first fight since he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

McGregor won his first UFC belt with a 13 second knockout of Jose Aldo back in 2015.

However, he has been making headlines outside of the Octagon in recent years with incidents such as when he punched an old man in a Dublin pub last April.

He told RTE that he is moving forward: “That motivates me to keep working and be the man I want to be.

“I know some of the things have been not right, I owned up to that and we move on.”