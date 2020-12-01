Damien Dempsey and Susan O’Neill lead Other Voices line-up

12/01/2020

Damien Dempsey, Susan O’Neill (SON) Ailbhe Reddy and Pillow Queens are among the names leading a very different version of the Other Voices Festival after a year like no other.

The famous Dingle-based festival returns this Wednesday 2 December with Bringing It All Back Home; a five day digital festival which will beam 20 live streamed concerts from the church of St James in Dingle to a global audience.

The line-up of Irish based acts also includes singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances, contemporary folk artist Brigid Mae Power, Cinder Well the project of musician Amelia Baker, newcomer Conchúr White, renowned singer, songwriter, record producer and guitarist Gerry O’Beirne, multi-award winning traditional singer and musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, experimental five-piece Sun Collective, Limerick based rock band Fox Jaw, alt-country musician CMAT, brother and sister Sean-nós duo Séamus agus Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta and renowned musical artist Mark Lanegan.

Previously announced acts include: For Those I Love – the project of multi-instrumentalist and producer David Balfe, singer-songwriter Niamh Regan, up and coming alt pop singer Luz, rapper Nealo, grammy nominated folk artist Rhiannon Giddens and musical partner Francesco Turrisi, American composer and musician Peter Broderick and acclaimed indie rock four piece from Dublin Pillow Queens.

Other Voices attracts some of the biggest names in music in Ireland and around the world with RTE filming a season of performances every year since 2003.

The digital festival comes after the phenomenal success of Other Voices’ recent live-streamed series Courage.

Other Voices founder Philip King said: “This year, the thousands of people who come to Dingle for Other Voices can’t come. The hundreds of thousands of people who normally come back home to Ireland for Christmas can’t come.

“Thankfully, with the support of Minister Catherine Martin and her Department, our artists and crew are able to be in Dingle to produce an extended Other Voices festival – Bringing It All Back Home – that will be streamed live over five nights.

“We will collapse distance between the Church of St James here in Dingle, in the Gaeltacht of West Kerry and homes all around the island of Ireland and across the whole wide world. It will be an experience like no other, in a year like no other. You are invited to take the best seat in the house.”

All shows will be streamed for free via Other Voices’ YouTube, Twitter + Facebook and RTÉ.ie.