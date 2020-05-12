Culture Unconfined Festival continues at University of Liverpool

05/12/2020
The University of Liverpool’s Culture Unconfined continues today with Spanner in the Works Theatre presenting What If… at 4pm.

Based on the Shankhill Road bombing of 1993, What If follows the heartbreaking story of a mother’s loss and her strength to honour her daughter. You can view it by clicking here.

This is followed at 7pm by musician Ian Prowse, the singer, songwriter who wears his heart on his sleeve and writes straight from the cuff. You can view it by clicking here.

The five day festival runs until Friday 15 May.

