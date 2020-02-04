Crossan’s vision realised

London Irish President and owner Mick Crossan has written of his delight to be bringing London Irish back to the capital city and that they will be in the Premiership when he does. He wants to reward loyal season ticket holders with the opportunity to buy their tickets for next season first.

Writing a note to the club’s fan, Mick writes: “Today is a significant day in the history of London Irish and for me personally.

“When I took over back in December 2013, my vision was to ensure the club would one day return to play rugby back in London.

“The original move to the Madejski Stadium in 2000 was initially seen as short-term, but it has been our home for 20 years. Hence, it was only right to give our loyal Season Ticket holders, who travel from many parts of the country, the exclusive opportunity to purchase their Season Tickets for the 2020/21 campaign first.

“I am delighted to now announce that, from this afternoon, Season Tickets for the 2020/21 season are on general sale for our new home at the Brentford Community Stadium, which is in its final stages of development.

“As we already know, we go there knowing that we will be playing in the Gallagher Premiership next season, and that has allowed us to start preparations early ahead of moving into this impressive new stadium.

“For the club to be ‘Back in Town’ has been a long time in the making and I know there are many people who have been waiting patiently for this to happen, so from today you get the opportunity to join us in the next chapter in London Irish’s great history.”

To buy your Season Ticket now, please click here. If you have any questions or queries regarding Season Tickets, please click here to email the team who will be happy to assist you.