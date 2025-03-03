Could you be the 2025 London Rose?

The search for the 2025 London Rose of Tralee is underway.

Glenna Mannion from Roscommon will be passing on her sash to the next Rose who will represent London at the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

London Rose Glenna Mannion told The Irish World: “It’s definitely mixed emotions but I’m very excited to see who will be up and coming for the 2025 London Rose.

“It’s been a great experience.”

It was last May that Glenna was crowned London Rose at the selection Ball at the Clayton Hotel in Chiswick.

“I feel like it’s only sinking in now really.

“It’s all happening because we’ve been so busy since I’ve been selected with organising a fundraiser and then getting ready for Tralee.

“We went to Frankfurt then in November and then we had the New Year’s Eve Ball in Meath and we’re getting ready to go to New York for St Patrick’s Day.

“It’s all go.

“It’s great but time just flies.”

Asked about highlights of her year, Glenna says: “Everything has been amazing but I think just seeing how much support you have, that just meant the world to me to know that people were behind me and believe in me, that I could go far.

“I never in a million years thought that I’d be selected as the London Rose.

“I only went into it to meet other Irish girls in London and kind of make connections there but then to actually come out and win it was just amazing.

“It was the time of my life.

“I think it’s such a great opportunity.

“I recommend any young girl in London that’s even thinking about it to just go and do it, because it’s just an amazing opportunity and you make so many friends as well.

“I would definitely recommend anyone to just go and do it.

“It is a bit daunting putting yourself out there but it’s definitely worth it.”

On her Tralee experience Glenna said: “It was brilliant.

“We had the festival in Tralee beforehand so we got to be in a parade and we got to do loads of different things there as well.

“The night parade was magical. Being on a float and seeing all the people in the crowd was amazing.

“It was surreal.

“It was just like a dream to be honest because every day we were doing something.

“We went to the Children’s Hospital in Dublin and then we were in Offaly at the Barack Obama Plaza.

“We did loads of things, loads of really cool things.

“We were in Mondello Park as well.

“It was great.

“And then on the big night, it went so fast but it was brilliant seeing all the girls.

“We thought we knew each other so well but I think we got to find out a lot more about each other whilst we were on stage as well.

“I’ve made a good few friends out of it from all over the world which is brilliant.”

Glenna is deputy manager for a residential care home that cares for children with autism.

As London Rose, she raised funds for an inclusive festival called Festivall that took place back in September.

“It was very, very rewarding and it was a huge success.

“The kids had a great time and the weather was good as well so it was a brilliant atmosphere and a brilliant time.

“Just to be able to contribute to that was amazing and all for a good cause as well which was really important.”

Apply now via the official Rose of Tralee website here.