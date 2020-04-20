Coronavirus job retention scheme up and running

The Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme went live today, with businesses able to claim up to £2,500 a month towards staff wages. Employers can apply for direct cash grants through HMRC’s new online portal – with the money expected to land in their bank accounts within six working days. The job retention scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a package of support to protect jobs and businesses, allows employers to claim for a cash grant of up to 80% of a furloughed employees wages, capped at £2,500 a month. Millions of people across the UK are expected to benefit from the scheme, with businesses including Pret a Manger, Brewdog and Timpsons using it to ensure staff keep their jobs and are paid whilst many high street businesses are closed. HMRC’s easy to use portal has a step by step application process and up to 5,000 staff will be manning phone lines and webchat services to ensure any questions can be answered. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak MP said: “Our unprecedented job retention scheme will protect millions of jobs across the country and is now up and running. “It’s vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it’s safe – and this scheme will allow that to happen.” Last week the Chancellor announced the scheme will be extended for a further month until the end of June, to reflect continuing Covid-19 lockdown measures. Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “As a sector employing one million people, we greatly welcome the extension of the Job Retention Scheme into the summer. It will help pubs that are struggling through this crisis who are key employers in regions and communities across the whole of the UK. Rest assured the action taken by Government has prevented job losses. “To hear that the COVID-19 Job Retention Scheme portal is now live for employers to use is a welcome step too for our sector.” The Job Retention Scheme is part of an package of measures announced by the Chancellor to support the country through the coronavirus pandemic. He has already supported employers with a £30bn injection of cash by deferring VAT payments for the next quarter, has launched a scheme for the self-employed, loans for businesses and a rise in Universal Credit.