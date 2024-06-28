Consider Clare for your family holidays

There are few places in the world that provide so many diverse and wonderful natural backdrops for enjoyment – all in close proximity.

Clare has Blue Flag beaches and seaside resorts, the Burren and Cliffs of Moher, the River Shannon, and Lough Derg, loved by visitors and locals alike.

For families the range of land and on-the-water activities include not just beaches but parks, show-caves, pet farms, boat trips, islands, forests, castles, aqua parks, and other visitor attractions.

Ennis, the county capital, is a good base from which you can explore all of Clare. It has several accommodation options from which you can explore its history but also its boutiques, shops, cafés and restaurants.

In north Clare you can take in the Burren as well as the Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark. Formed millions of years ago, its geology, flora, cliffs, caves, archaeology and history set it apart as a special place. You can explore the Burren’s underworld at either of its two showcaves: Doolin Cave or the Aillwee Burren Experience.

The sheer scale of the Cliffs of Moher never fails to amaze visitors. As well as enjoying spectacular views from above you can take a short cruise beneath the cliffs. If you fancy a day trip to the Aran Islands, they are easily reached by ferry from Doolin.

West Clare is an area of unspoilt, natural beauty.

Next month on Loop Head Peninsula will see the reopening of the Loop Head Lighthouse experience.

You can experience the Victorian charm of Kilkee seaside resort, take in Kilrush and include a dolphin-watching cruise or a boat trip to Scattery Island – one of the most important sites of early Christian Ireland.

Vandeleur Gardens in Kilrush is one of Ireland’s finest gardens.

The West Coast Aqua Park at the Kilrush Marina, is suitable for all ages. Families can slide, climb, and bounce their way around the inflatable obstacle course. Those who hanker for the seaside and the Atlantic can take in the coastlines of north and west Clare. The area has two blue-flag inland beaches at Ballycuggeran (Killaloe) and Mountshannon.

In summer, you can also take a one-hour lake cruise from Ballina/Killaloe.

The West Lake Aqua Park on Lough Derg near Killaloe has an inflatable obstacle course on the water for all the family.

The town of Miltown Malbay, is the home of the annual Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, a week-long summer school in traditional music and set dance held annually and now in its 52nd year.

You can take a short boat trip from Mountshannon to Inis Cealtra (Holy Island), one of Ireland’s most famous monastic sites, or visit St. Cronan’s Church in Tuamgraney which has been in use since before 1,000 AD.

In addition to Clare’s many water activities, you can enjoy hill and clifftop walks by sea, river and lakes, horse riding, angling, and golf.

Clare has seven blue-flag beaches:

Cappagh Kilrush Fanore Kilkee Lahinch Spanish Point White Strand Doonbeg White Strand Miltown Malbay.



In East Clare you can enjoy:

Tulla Tuamgraney Feakle Scarriff Mountshannon, The twin towns of Killaloe/Ballina. Lough Derg The Shannon Waterway



