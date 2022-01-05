Former London Irish rugby star to feature in BBC’s The Apprentice

Former London Irish and Ireland U20s rugby player Conor Gilsenan is set to feature as BBC’s The Apprentice returns.

A product of the Leinster academy, Gilsenan went on to play for Connacht and joined London Irish in 2014.

He captained the club in their run to the British & Irish Cup semi-final in 2017. He also played a part for The Exiles in their successful promotion campaign back to the Premiership.

Gilsenan was still with the Exiles when he retired from rugby in September of 2020 after failing to overcome an injury problem.

The Westmeath man will now be one of 16 participants in Alan Sugar’s business reality show.

Now described as a sales executive with a record for getting deals done, the former flanker said: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom.

“I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

The BBC website reports that ‘his business idea consists of a fleet of quirky food and beverage vendors targeted at music and sports events.’

Gilsenan is the sole Irish contender on the show.

The Apprentice returns to BBC1 on Thursday 5 January, also available on iPlayer.