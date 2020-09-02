Club GAA matches can resume from 12 Sept

09/02/2020

Club matches can resume from 12 September after The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) gave final approval today.

The submission of the Gaelic Games Council of Britain (GGCB) was today (2 September) added to the GOV.UK website approved list for grassroots sports.

It means the GGCB can now move to Phase 4 (full contact training) of its ‘Road Map’ Safe Return to GAA activity with immediate effect.

GAA dressing rooms, however, remain closed.

For player welfare purposes, club competitive games can commence ten days later (12 September).

Under Phase 5, inter-county training can begin from 14 September.

Paul Foley, President of Provincial Council of Britain, said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to Andy Fraser and to the officials @DCMS for their advice and guidance throughout this process.

“We would also like to thank @HuddlestonNigel & @Alison_McGovern @JackDromeyMP for their personal support for Gaelic Games here in Britain.”

Britain GAA, Tweeted: “Back on the @officialgaa field of play #WhereWeAllBelong.”

We’re back! Delighted Gaelic games are on @DCMS approved list. I look forward to us – especially in Lancashire & my own club @EireOgLDN – playing again. Huge credit to Paul Foley & @BPCGAA & thanks to Sports Minister @HuddlestonNigel & @Alison_McGovern @JackDromeyMP for support. pic.twitter.com/RwqyQ4w7KX — Conor McGinn MP (@ConorMcGinn) September 2, 2020

Conor McGinn MP Tweeted "We're back! Delighted Gaelic games are on @DCMS approved list. I look forward to us – especially in Lancashire & my own club @EireOgLDN – playing again. Huge credit to Paul Foley & @BPCGAA & thanks to Sports Minister

@HuddlestonNigel & @Alison_McGovern @JackDromeyMP for suport.

Jack Dromey MP, Tweeted: “Great news, the green light for the resumption of Gaelic games including at the @erin_gaa in #Erdington, the epicentre of Irish pride in our City. Proud my granddad, a great hurler, played in 3 All-Ireland Finals for Tipperary @BPCGAA @ConorMcGinn”

The move to Phases 4 and 5 remains subject to guidance, documents, government and local authority regulations, and adherence to Covid Safe facilities. Phase 5 is also subject to County CCC directives.

1. Full compliance with the requirements for registrations of members and

insurance through the relevant parent body.

2. Completion of the Covid19 E Learning Module

3. Completion of the Health Questionnaire

4. Sign off by the County Covid Supervisor on the checklist of preparations and the

audit of facilities.

5. Adherence to the Code of Conduct

The GGCB is made up of the three GAA organisations in Britain; Provincial Council of Britain, Camogie Britain and Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon approved a return to full contact training from Monday of this week (24 August). It’s hoped matches can commence from 14 September – even sooner if Sport Scotland lifts the 30 people limit which is currently in place.

In Wales, the Welsh Government imposed one restriction on GAA games or training (limited to 30 people).

