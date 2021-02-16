Clare woman raising funds for charity in memory of grandmother

02/16/2021

Niamh Morrissey, from Cooraclare, Co.Clare, is walking and running 64km a week to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and has already raised €1,400+ for the charity.

Niamh’s charitable endeavour is inspired by her late Grandmother Mary Morrissey who died last year having been diagnosed with the disease.

Mary’s birthday fell in February and Niamh chose the distance of 64km as it is one for every 1,000 people in Ireland with Alzheimer’s.

Niamh told The Irish World she has been taken aback by the huge support: “I am humbled and overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and neighbours especially in these challenging times.

“I’m delighted by the funds raised so far, I never even thought I could raise so much money, I still have to double check the figure each time.

“I’m very surprised with the support, people sharing my post and offering words of encouragement. These times of uncertainty have brought the parish and wider community closer together.

“I wanted to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society because it is a cause close to our hearts. We received hours of care from the Alzheimer’s Society when we needed it the most. There are 64,000 families in Ireland who this money fundraised can go towards helping.”

Mary Morrissey passed away in May last year when Covid-19 restrictions made her death an even more difficult as not all of her large extended family were allowed to attend the funeral.

Niamh and her older brother Brendan were both born in London before their parents Joe and Teresa Morrissey moved back to Ireland, first to Portlaoise and then Joe’s home village of Cooraclare. The family has since grown to include Aisling, Edel, Molly and Ruairi.

Niamh comes from a strong GAA family with her uncle Tom Morrissey playing midfield in the famous Clare football team that shocked Kerry in 1992 to win the Munster championship.

Niamh’s aunt Eithne Morrissey represented Clare for years winning multiple All Stars.

Another aunt Marie Morrissey played football in London with Parnell’s Ladies in the 1990s while Niamh’s cousin Kevin Morrissey is involved with Eire Og in Oxford.

Niamh’s sister Aisling has been involved with Clare’s senior ladies panel.

You can donate clicking here.