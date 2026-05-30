Ciara Aobh Fallon has been named the 2026 London Rose after being selected from 16 finalists at the London final in Chiswick.

Ciara succeeds 2025 London Rose Shauna Sammon and will represent London in the 2026 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Ciara was born in Dublin and grew up in Wembley.

Her mother is from Dublin and her father is from Kerry, she also has family in Galway.

She plays the accordion and the tin whistle.

When she was younger, she did Irish dancing and played GAA with Tir Chonaill Gaels.

Ciara currently works in A&E at Northwick Park Hospital which is the busiest A&E in Europe.

Ciara runs and swims and loves to hike and travel.

For her party piece on the night Ciara read a poem about her Irishness utilising props such as an accordion and a pint of Guinness and with the help of some crowd participation.

Ciara told The Irish World: “It does not feel real. I was not expecting my name to be pulled out of that envelope but I am very grateful especially to Shauna, I feel like i have big boots to fill. She’s been an amazing London Rose and hopefully I can do the same.”

Ciara added: “I am extremely happy.

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“I really honestly did not think that I would win because all the girls that applied are absolutely amazing girls.

“I got on great with all of them and they all deserved it.

“I think I was extremely laid back earlier today because I thought, There’s no way I’m winning so I’m really happy.”

On the honour of representing London Ciara said: “Irish is my identity but London is too.

“I think London is the most amazing place with the most diverse cultures and everyone celebrates their own and I think that makes it even more special just to celebrate being Irish.”

Looking ahead Ciara said: “I’m looking forward to the whole experience.

“It will be nice to get to Tralee and everyone to support me.”

The Rose of Tralee festival takes place 14- 18 August 2026.