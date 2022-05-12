Caseworker Irish Elderly Advice Network

12/05/2022

Caseworker Irish Elderly Advice Network 2 days per week £1000 per month (£30000 pro rata) Based in Irish Elderly Advice Network office at the London Irish Centre, Camden Town. Job Description The Irish Elderly Advice Network charity supports older Irish people throughout London. We are looking for an experienced caseworker to join our welfare team for a 12-month contract (this will be extended if funding is secured). Duties will include:



Supporting older Irish people in need of help with benefits, pensions, and other welfare rights issues

Answering the Irish Elderly Advice Network Phone Helpline

Personal Specification

Experience of welfare rights –in a personal or professional capacity – including filling in forms for Attendance Allowance or other health-related benefits.

Empathy with older people and an understanding of issues impacting their lives, finances and wellbeing.

An understanding of Irish community in London

Please note – this is a 2 day per week job, and can be spread over 2, 3 or 4 days (by negotiation).

Irish Elderly Advice Network is an equal opportunities employer. Applications welcome from people with disabilities and older people. For further information, please call 0207 428 0471.