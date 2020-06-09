Capturing the lockdown

A London-Irish photographer has been taking Covid-19 portraits of people and families on their doorsteps to tell the story of how people coped with lockdown while also raising money for charity.

Mary Hennessy from Neasden has her own business photographing weddings and other occasions but has been taking portraits of the locked down public in Watford, Bushey and surrounding areas.

Mary has already raised £1,000+ for Home Start Watford who help struggling families to give children the best start in life.

Mary is also raising funds for Spread a Smile, the charity that brings joy and laughter seriously and terminally ill children during intensive treatment and extended hospital stays and taking physical donations for Redtrust Bushey food bank.

Mary said: “People have been really supportive giving money to these charities at such a trying time. I’ve been taken aback by how people that are going through such a difficult time with job losses, mental illness and illnesses such as cancer are giving back to the community and happy to help where they can.

“For instance the Hanburys’ little girl is in remission for a rare cancer and has been undergoing treatment for years but they are there week in week out helping in the community with a smile which is one of the reasons I chose Spread a Smile who go into hospitals to entertain really sick children having treatments.”

For more information, click here.

You can donate to Home Start Watford by clicking here.

You can donate to Spead a Smile by clicking here.