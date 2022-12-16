Christmas coach travel from the UK to Ireland returns for first time since 2019

Irish people travelling home from the UK for Christmas can avoid airport queues, as well as lower their carbon footprint and save money, by travelling on the Expressway Eurolines route from London and Birmingham to Dublin city centre. Expressway Eurolines is operated by Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company.

The service was relaunched in July 2022 following the Covid pandemic, and this is the first Christmas since 2019, UK-based travellers have the option of coach and ferry travel to Ireland for the holidays.

Tickets cost just £45 one-way, or £82 return and can be purchased at expressway.ie by booking Origin London and Destination Dublin (Busáras).

Expressway Eurolines operates on top-end coaches and crosses the Irish Sea on Irish Ferries’ ‘Ulysses’ ship. Passengers make the overnight journey in comfort and arrive early the next morning in Dublin city centre, avoiding the hassle of airport queues, with convenient connections for any onward bus travel to the rest of Ireland.

The generous baggage allowance includes bringing the first suitcase onboard for free with a small fee for any additional suitcases. Passengers who need to travel with several bags, such as Christmas presents for family and friends, can do so with a minimum of fuss. The last service before Christmas operates on Friday 23 December, arriving into Dublin city on Christmas Eve morning.

Passengers intending to travel can book their tickets in advance at: https://www.expressway.ie/journey-search

Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer of Bus Éireann, said: “We’re delighted that our Expressway Eurolines service between the UK and Dublin is back this Christmas for the first time since before the pandemic in 2019.

“For people who are unable to, or don’t want to fly, whether for environmental, financial or medical reasons – or just because they have bought too many Christmas gifts to fly home – these services provide an essential alternative, travelling on our top end coaches with extra comfortable seating.

“With so many people looking to travel home to Ireland over the festive season, these services are a lifeline that haven’t been available during the last two Christmases.

“With fares from just £45 one-way, or £82 return, passengers can travel direct to Busáras in Dublin city centre, without the hassle of getting to the airport or long security queues – while making sustainable travel choices and working together to reduce our carbon footprint and energy consumption.

“As demand for these services is likely to continue to be high, we’d encourage passengers to book their trip early.

“On behalf of all of us at Bus Éireann and Expressway Eurolines, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our customers safe travels over the holiday season and we hope you have a very enjoyable Christmas.”