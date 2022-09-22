Burren is ‘best place’ for holiday in Ireland

The Burren has been named as this year’s Best Place to Holiday in Ireland in a competition organised by an Irish national newspaper and the tourism agency Fáilte Ireland.

The Burren won the competition hosted by The Irish Times and Fáilte Ireland, for what they called ‘its stunning landscape and its vision for sustainable tourism’.

The north Clare region was the unanimous choice of the judging panel.

The four other shortlisted locations were Achill, Co Mayo; Carlingford, Co Louth; The Causeway Coast / Portrush in Co Antrim; and Inisbofin Co Galway.

The judges said the Burren won because of its ‘breath-taking coastal scenery, world-class tourist attractions, grassroots food culture, a joined-up community approach to warmly welcoming visitors and protection of its unique environment’.

The competition began in May when the public were invited to nominate their favourite holiday destinations on the island of Ireland.

Nearly 1,200 people nominated hundreds of locations in every county in Ireland.

The number of nominations was a factor in the selection of the top locations, the Burren received six, but the quality of the place itself was the most important, said the organisers.

Early in the competition organisers announced their choice, or longlist, of the 20 Best Places to Holiday in Ireland.

It included Drumshambo, Co Leitrim; Westport, Co Mayo; Kells, Co Meath; Achill Island in Co Mayo; Inisbofin Island in Co Galway; Valentia Island in Co Kerry; the Ards Peninsula and Strangford in Co Down; Bundoran and Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal; the Enniskillen and Fermanagh Lakelands; Lough Derg, spread across counties Galway, Tipperary and Clare; The Burren in Co Clare; Portrush and the Causeway Coast in Co Antrim; St Mullins and the Barrow Way in Co Carlow; the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal; cities Dublin and Kilkenny; towns Strandhill in Co Sligo, Tramore in Co.Waterford and Carlingford in Co Louth.

Travel blogger Nadia El Ferdaoussi says she has a feeling of excitement every time she visits The Burren because there’s always a different experience awaiting.

“The drive up to Fanore beach along the coast is spectacular. Other highlights include The Burren Farm Experience where you can try some of the best local produce Clare has to offer, Wild Atlantic Picnics and Gra Picnics, incredible self-catering accommodation options with Fiddle and Bow, The Burren Smokehouse, brunch in Wild at Doolin Cave, a dip at Doolin Pier. The landscape is what sets The Burren apart, but the genuine friendly welcome is what’ll make you want to keep going back for more.”

Trevor White, Director of the Little Museum of Dublin described the region as one of the great natural landscapes of Europe and a place of enormous character and charm.

“There is so much to do, accommodation options for all budgets, and a welcome that is second to none. Everyone knows about the Cliffs of Moher. This award will, we hope, encourage readers to linger awhile in a part of the island that richly deserves to be celebrated.”