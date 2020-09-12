Britain’s inter-county teams removed from championships

Britain’s inter-county teams will not participate in this year’s championships due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Central Council today (Saturday) agreed to remove them from the championships, which get underway from 17 October.

London’s footballers and hurlers, as well as the hurlers of Warwickshire and Lancashire, had all been due to take part.

However, the 14-day quarantine period when entering the Republic of Ireland from Britain remains in place.

The Irish World understands that a recommendation for their exclusion by Player, Club and Games Administration was discussed by Croke Park’s Management Committee at their meeting on Friday.

Management gave the recommendation its backing before it was rubberstamped by Central Council.

GAA club competitions in Britain only resume today (12 September), with inter-county training permitted to commence on 14 September.

Central Council did confirm that London and Warwickshire will not be relegated from the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard respectively.

It will be only the second time since 1975 that London’s footballers have not competed in the Connacht Championship. The other occasion was in 2001 due to an outbreak in the UK of foot and mouth disease.

London’s footballers had two National League games still to complete against Waterford (17-18 October) and Carlow (24-25 October), before they were face Roscommon in the Connacht Championship on 31 October.

London’s hurlers were drawn against Down in the quarter-finals of the Christy Ring on 24-25 October.

Warwickshire were due to face Tyrone in the Nicky Rackard quarter-finals on the same weekend, with Lancashire set to go in the Lory Meagher against Cavan, Louth and Fermanagh.

Central Council confirmed that the 2020 All-Ireland senior, under-20 and minor inter-county football and hurling championships will proceed, following “positive interaction” with the Government with regards to “specific financial supports”.

However, it confirmed it intends to put in place which will govern the costs and preparation of teams.

The special emergency powers for the administration of the Association were reapproved and extended until 4 December.

