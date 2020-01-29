Brendan O’Carroll and Cillian Murphy among winners at NTAs

Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs. Brown’s Boys came with the best comedy award at last night’s National Television Awards beating Channel 4’s Irish comedy Derry Girls as well as Fleabag and Ricky Gervais’ After Life.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, which featured Irish actor Andrew Scott, had won big at the recent Emmys and Golden Globes but the people voted for the whacky Irish family comedy.

Accepting the award Brendan gave credit to Gervais’ After Life, which featured Irish comedian and writer Roisin Conaty saying it was ‘one of the best things I’ve ever seen’.

Cillian Murphy was also honoured with an award for his performance in Peaky Blinders which also won best drama.

Other winners on the night included Gavin and Stacey, Jesy Nelson from Little Mix who took the best factual programme award for Odd One Out, Katie McGlynn for her performance as Sinead in Coronation Street and Sir Michael Palin who paid tribute to Terry Jones who died last week aged 77, saying he was “someone who taught me more about television than anyone else.”