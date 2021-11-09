NI Secretary self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Mr Lewis tweeted on Tuesday morning that “thanks to the vaccine” he is “so far only experiencing mild symptoms”. “I have been self-isolating since I first experienced signs of symptoms and following my positive PCR result I will continue to do so in line with Government regulations,” he said. Infection rates for the virus have remained high in Northern Ireland in recent months with more than 1,000 cases a day notified in the region since July. Earlier this year deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted Covid-19. In September, she revealed she had suffered a “quite severe” dose of the virus, and at one stage had contemplated going to hospital.