NI Secretary self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

11/09/2021
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Steve Parsons/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Lewis tweeted on Tuesday morning that “thanks to the vaccine” he is “so far only experiencing mild symptoms”.

“I have been self-isolating since I first experienced signs of symptoms and following my positive PCR result I will continue to do so in line with Government regulations,” he said.

Infection rates for the virus have remained high in Northern Ireland in recent months with more than 1,000 cases a day notified in the region since July.

Earlier this year deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted Covid-19.

In September, she revealed she had suffered a “quite severe” dose of the virus, and at one stage had contemplated going to hospital.

Related News

EU Minister Thomas Byrne raises concerns about stability in Northern Ireland
0 Shares 11/12/2021 in Community

O’Neill: Time to turn mother and baby homes recommendations into action
0 Shares 11/10/2021 in Community

Tributes paid to ‘founding father’ of civil rights movement Austin Currie
0 Shares 11/10/2021 in Community

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register