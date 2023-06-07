Bernard Brogan, Seán Cavanagh and Michael Maher set for LIC fundraiser

07/06/2023

Former Tyrone captain Seán Cavanagh and former Dublin star Bernard Brogan will join London manager Michael Maher and Marty Morrissey for a London Irish Centre fundraiser next Thursday 15 June.

Seán Cavanagh has won three All- Irelands, six Ulster titles and five All Stars in his time with the Red Hands.

Bernard Brogan has won seven All Irelands, 13 Leinster titles and four All Stars in his time playing for Dublin.

Michael Maher has been in charge of the London football team since 2019.

Marty Morrissey, a familiar face and voice to all GAA fans, will host a night of conversation and community all in aid of the London Irish Centre.

