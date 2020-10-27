Ashford Place launch mental health initiative with MP’s help

The Cricklewood based charity Ashford Place is looking to help people experiencing mental health difficulties through its new initiative, Brent Thrive.

Brent Thrive, is a mental health community of people in Brent with lived experience of mental health difficulties.

Irish people living in the UK have much higher hospital admission rates for mental health problems than other ethnic groups. They have higher rates of depression and alcohol problems and are at greater risk of suicide.

Dawn Butler MP joined Brent Thrive on their weekly zoom meeting where they discussed around mental health difficulties and services in Brent.

In response to the group’s concerns, Dawn Butler invited them to draw up a manifesto detailing the recurring problems which she will bring to the attention of lead council members and commissioners.

Dawn Butler MP said: “It was my pleasure to recently meet with Brent Thrive and to hear first-hand from this community about their experiences of mental health services in Brent.

“The work that they do in organising at a grassroots level to affect change in, and improve, local mental health services is absolutely vital.

“This work is needed now more than ever with the dreadful impact that Covid-19 has had upon the mental health of so many. It will be my pleasure to take forward their concerns and to work with them to improve local mental health services.”

The Brent Thrive community is made up of people from many groups including Mencap Disability Rights and Politics, Ashford Place Wellbeing, Brent Black Thrive; Mentoring Project and B3-together.

One member said: “We bring a wealth of knowledge with regards to what does and doesn’t work well in our community; we are an untapped resource and we want to share ideas and pool resources in a creative way with mental health organisations.”

Danny Maher, CEO of Ashford Place, said: “A big thanks to Dawn for supporting this very important initiative. People with lived experience and those providing mental health services can together achieve a world class mental health service in Brent.”