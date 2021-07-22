Are Lingus welcomes back travellers to Ireland from Britain

07/22/2021

This week Ireland became the first country in Europe to allow fully vaccinated people living in Britain to visit quarantine and test-free

Customers can fly on any one of 109 scheduled Aer Lingus weekly flights now operating

The airline is offering flexible ‘Book with Confidence’ options and flights starting at £25.99

Ireland’s Spanish-owned national carrier Aer Lingus is welcoming back customers who live in Britain.

The airline is operating 109 weekly scheduled services between the Republic and the UK.

Customers can fly from Heathrow to Dublin, Cork and Belfast City Airport in Northern Ireland; from Manchester to Dublin and Belfast City Airport; Birmingham to Dublin and Belfast City Airport; Edinburgh to Dublin and Belfast City Airport and Glasgow to Dublin.

During Ireland’s lockdown when non-essential air travel was officially discouraged the airline continued services for essential travel and to keep trade links open.

It says it is continuing the Covid-safety protocols from that time to protect customers and staff.

Aer Lingus Chief Operations Officer Peter O’Neill says: “Safety measures such as mask requirements, additional cleaning, and new boarding and disembarking procedures have been in practice across the airline for the past year. We’re more than ready to welcome more customers back on board.

“Thanks to the air filtration systems on board all of our aircraft, and how they manage air flow, it has been proven that the only other indoor environment with comparable air-quality is an operating theatre.

“We are especially delighted to welcome our customers who live in Britain back on board now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, reconnecting friends and families that have been kept apart for too long and look forward to serving our customers a warm Aer Lingus welcome from airports across the UK, doing what we do best for more customers – deliver safe international travel.”

This year Aer Lingus introduced additional safety measures in line with the guidance provided by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control):

These include the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times, by all customers and crew. Social distancing is to be maintained at check-in, boarding gates, during boarding and disembarking aircraft.

Upon arrival in Ireland, all British visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination, such as their NHS App Covid Pass, a vaccination status letter or their NHS vaccine paper card.

Customers without proof of vaccination will need to show evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arriving and quarantine for 14 days or a minimum of five days if they prove negative with a second PCR test, provided by the Health Service Executive in Ireland on day five.

From the start of this week (Monday 19 July) children under the age of 12 travelling with vaccinated parents/ guardians will not need to take a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland.

Children aged 12 to 17, who are not fully vaccinated, will need to show a negative PCR test result on arrival in Ireland, even when travelling with fully vaccinated parents/ guardians.

Aer Lingus has introduced new ways to keep bookings flexible should travel plans change, with its ‘Book with Confidence’ proposition.

For more information on the Aer Lingus schedules, please visit www.aerlingus.com. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups. For more info, visit www.aerlingus.com.