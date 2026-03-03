Applications open for 2026 Rose of London

The London Rose centre is inviting applications to be the 2026 Rose of London.

2025 London Rose Shauna Sammon, a 29- year- old teacher from Erriff in Co. Mayo, spoke to us about the mixed emotions she has about passing on the sash.

A GAA player with Round Towers in London, Shauna will also be running the London Marathon in May to raise funds for the London Irish Centre.

Shauna told The Irish World: “I didn’t think it would come with mixed emotions because I’ve had such an amazing year and I have memories that will stay with me forever, but it is emotional.

“It was always a big deal for me going for it in the first place.

“I think you only realise how big it’s actually been and what a milestone it’s been in my life, reflecting on it after it’s happened.

“But it will be exciting.

“I’m so, so looking forward to seeing how many girls put their name forward and to meet them all very soon because it won’t be long coming up.”

Shauna would urge anyone thinking of entering to go for it.

“I think it’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do.

“I’ve grown up watching it.

“I’ve always wanted to be one of those girls on the stage.

“I’m so glad I filled out the application and I just went for it.

“I would 100% just encourage girls to go for it.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Asked about her highlights of the year Shauna said: “My London Irish network has grown in ways that it probably wouldn’t have grown if I hadn’t applied for this or gotten the London Rose.

“I’ve met so many different people along the way, heard their stories of moving to London and I think that there’s something really comforting in that as well when you are an expat and you’ve moved away from home.

“Sometimes it can be lonely even if it’s not a million miles away but it’s nice to have that network of women and people that you can always rely on.

“If I was to pick out one event, one moment of the whole year, I probably would say being on stage with Dáithí because, as I said, I always wanted to go for it but that was the one thing that always held me back.

“I always thought, ‘Oh my God, I’d never be able to get up on a stage on the TV., It would just be so daunting’.

“But you’re on stage for seven, eight minutes and they just put you so at ease.

“And especially Dáithí, he’s great craic.

“But I would just urge girls not to let that hold them back because if you put your mind to something, you can really do it.”

The Irish World was there when Shauna was selected from the 11 finalists at last year’s London Rose final at the Clayton in Chiswick.

She said that night that it was still sinking in and it seems that it continues to sink in.

“Yeah, absolutely because, even when I saw that they’re looking for the 2026 London Rose I instantly was transported back to that night and I was like, ‘That only feels like yesterday but it’s months ago’.

“I still have the same feeling that I felt that night when my name was called out.

“Glenna (Mannion, 2024 London Rose) has been such a huge support to me but I remember she was the first person who came up to me that night and she was like, ‘Just soak it all in. You need to just enjoy every moment’.

“God, it just feels like yesterday.

“And I don’t think that moment or that feeling will ever go away for me.

“I’ll always remember what it felt like to be named as the 2025 London Rose.”

Applications are being invited again and you could have no idea where it would lead when you filled out your application last year..

“I’d always been thinking about it but then when my granddad passed away, there was just something in me that I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just do it and if it doesn’t happen, that’s fine’.

“But filling out the application at home in my kitchen in Erriff I didn’t think it would lead to where it has so I’ll remember all those special moments and who was with me along the way.

“All good things must come to an end but it will be so exciting to meet the 2026 London Rose and I will be there for her every step of the way just like Glenna was for me because I can honestly tell you that she has been such a huge support to me and I want to carry that on.

“When I became the London Rose I said to myself, ‘I am going to try and say yes to as many things as I can because I know in a blink, it’s going to be over’ and I am very proud of myself that I have.

“I’ve gone to so many events.

“I’ve said yes to nearly everything that I was able to go to so I can hand over the sash with no regrets and just pass on to the 2026 London Rose and or the applicants, ‘Just to be yourself’.

“That’s advice that Glenna has passed on to me and so many people along the way have passed on to me, just be yourself because that’s all that you have to be.”

Before she passes on her London Rose sash Shauna will run the London Marathon in aid of the London Irish Centre.

“I chose to run the London Marathon for the London Irish Centre because it represents the heart of the Irish community in London. As the London Rose, I’m proud to celebrate Irish culture abroad and supporting the centre is a meaningful way to do that. It’s a chance to give back to an organisation that has been a ‘home away from home’ for generations.”

You can apply to be London Rose by going to the Rose of Tralee website roseoftralee.ie or contacting the London Rose Centre.

You can donate to Shauna’s London Marathon fundraiser for the London Irish Centre by clicking here.