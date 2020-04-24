Appeal to help family of London GAA giant

04/24/2020
Appeal to help family of London GAA giant
Fergus McMahonn (left) and his brother Jimmy

By Damian Dolan

A fundraising drive has been launched to help the family of former London hurling manager and captain Fergus McMahon’s brother Jimmy, following his tragic and sudden death.

Jimmy, a father-of-two from Ballivor, Co Meath, passed away on 2 February.

The London Masters Gaelic football team have set up a Justgiving page to raise money for Jimmy’s wife, Jean, and his children, Sheena and Christy.

More than £6200 has been donated – quickly exceeding the target of £5000.

A “giant of London GAA” and one of county’s most successful dual players, Fergus captained London’s hurlers to Nicky Rackard success in 2005 and Robert Emmetts to an All Ireland club title two years later, as well as winning numerous London county championships.

 

He also played football for London and captained Tir Chonaill Gaels to senior titles.

As a manager, he led London to a Christy Ring final in 2018, and Fulham Irish to last year’s intermediate hurling county final.

Fergus also played for St Brendan’s and most recently for the London Masters (over 40s) team.

“The McMahon family have rallied round Jean and the kids in these difficult times and the London GAA Masters Gaelic Football family would like to help,” reads the Justgiving page, set up by Fergus’ Masters, and former London, teammate Damien McKenna.

21 August 2005; London captain Fergus McMahon lifts the Nicky Rackard cup. Nicky Rackard Cup Final, Louth v London, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit; Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

“To do so, we have set up this page to help raise funds for Jimmy’s family.

“No loss is easy to bear but with the help of family and friends and the GAA community we hope we can offer a small sliver of light and relief to Jimmy’s family in these trying times.

“Any small donation you are able to give will make all the difference.”

