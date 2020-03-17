Anyone travelling to Ireland required to self-isolate for 14 days

03/17/2020

The Irish government have put out a travel advice update saying that anyone travelling to Ireland, including from the UK, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

They also advised against any non-essential overseas travel until after 29 March.

The statement issued today said: “On the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team the Government is advising against all non-essential travel overseas at least until March 29. This includes Great Britain but does not apply to Northern Ireland. It also includes all cruise ship travel.

“Anyone coming into Ireland, apart from Northern Ireland, will be required to restrict their movements on arrival for 14 days. This includes Irish residents. Essential supply chain services such as hauliers, pilots and maritime staff are exempt.

“We are in the process of updating our travel advice web pages to reflect this change. In the meantime this advisory overrides all other travel alerts and security status notifications, with the exception of countries with a “do not travel” security status, which remain unchanged.”