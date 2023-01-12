Documentary tells story of Dublin football great, Anton O’Toole

TG4 will screen Anton O’Toole – Finscéal de Shaol GAA (A Legend of GAA Life) again tonight at 9.30pm Thursday 12th January at 9:30pm.

The documentary includes anecdotes and exclusive archive footage that tell the story of Dublin footballing icon Anton O’Toole and the Synge Street club man’s story links to the modern day team.

Contributors include Mary Black, Niall Quinn, Denis Bastick, Ciarán Kilkenny, Eoghan O’Gara, Jim Gavin, Brian Mullins, David Hickey, Michéal O Muirchearthaigh, opponents, Colm O’Rourke (Meath) Ger Power (Kerry), Mickey Moran (Derry) and more…

Anton O’Toole – Finscéal de Shaol GAA is a fast-paced one-hour bilingual documentary filled with nostalgia, rare archive footage and legendary songs. It tells the fascinating story of the much-loved ‘Blue Panther’ from his schoolboy career at Synge Street CBS to a giant of Croke Park and a legend in the game to a visibly ailing Anton’s continued involvement. Its strong emotional stories will capture the hearts of all viewers, in a journey that spans generations. Anton O’Toole was one of the superstar players of the iconic Dublin football team of the 1970s. They transformed the sport in the city and sparked off a Gaelic football revolution in Ireland, with changes that cemented the GAA’s place at the heart of Irish culture. The story is told against the backdrop of historical events and gives insight into how GAA/sport relates to society in general including diversity and inclusion.

Anton’s league and championship career at senior level with the Dublin county team spanned thirteen seasons from 1972 to 1984, including six All-Ireland finals in a row.

His remarkable story started at Synge Street CBS as a small-in-stature, quiet schoolboy. But that didn’t hold him back as he had an inner steel and an inner determination to be the best he could be. O’Toole’s story is a lesson for any young player in any sport that your character traits don’t have to hold you back. He would go on to be a giant of Croke Park and was loved and revered by everybody and despite his quiet personality, he had this magnetism that drew people to him.