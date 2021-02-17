Milton Keynes Irish community champion Annette Irwin passes away

02/17/2021

The Irish World is sad to hear of the passing of Annette Irwin (nee Redican), a former Mayor of Newport Pagnell and a great stalwart of the Irish community in Milton Keynes.

Originally from Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, Annette passed away on 29 January following a long, hard fight with declining ill health. During her life, Annette worked passionately for the betterment of others. She was 84 years old.

Annette moved to London in her twenties to follow her nursing career. During this time, Annette married and had two sons before relocating to Newport Pagnell in 1976. Supported by her husband Jimmy, Annette served on the Newport Pagnell Town Council from 1992 to 2014 and became Mayor in 1996, a role she enjoyed with dedication.

In January 2020, Annette received the Equality Council UK Gold Award in recognition of her 35 years in charitable and voluntary work across Buckinghamshire.

Annette was also a founder and a driving force behind the Milton Keynes Irish Society both in her capacity as Secretary, but also as the Society’s President, a position she held for many years.

Milton Keynes Irish Society posted on their Facebook page: “We are very saddened to announce the passing of our President, Annette Irwin, of Milton Keynes and Co Leitrim.

“Annette was the founding member, backbone and driving force of the Milton Keynes Irish Society, championing the Irish culture and doing great work in the local community. She will be greatly missed by all our members and all who knew her. RIP.”

Annette is survived by her husband Jimmy, sons Andrew and Ralph, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren, sister Maureen, brothers Proinnsias, Andrew and Sean, extended family and friends in both England and Ireland.

Annette will be received into St. Peter & St Paul’s Church, 13 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR on Tuesday 23rd of February, followed by burial at Tickford Street Cemetery, Newport Pagnell, MK16 9BG.

In line with current government guidelines, attendance at the funeral Mass is restricted, but the service will be streamed live.

If you would like to watch the service live please contact Ralph Irwin on rpni196@outlook.com.