Alternative storytime at University of Liverpool

05/13/2020

Culture Unconfined Festival, the week-long digital festival at University of Liverpool, continues today with a different kind of fairytale at 7pm. Makey Uppers describe themselves as two fair maidens who dragged fairy tales kicking and screaming into the 21st century in a sharp and original review of all things “happily ever after”. You can follow the trail of breadcrumbs to see the duo who have been wowing audiences across the UK and Ireland by clicking here.

This will be preceded by a documentary about the brilliant but troubled footballer Diego Maradona. Maradona came from poverty in his native Argentina to become one of the most brilliant footballers of all time. He led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and played for clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. However, he was disgraced for being a cocaine addict, something that came to public attention when he was in Naples. He was sent home from the 1994 World Cup for testing positive once again.

The documentary raises the question of whether Maradona is a disgrace or an exploited legend deserving of our understanding? Watch the film by clicking here.

Before this, Jamie Kenny kicks off the day’s festivities by playing live music. Click here.

A planned event for tomorrow requires registering in advance: Absolute Kinship with Ryan Molloy and Martin Dyar is at 1pm Thursday 14 May and you can register by clicking here.

